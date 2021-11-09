Graves County and Owensboro will square off as the remaining First District representatives of the 5A Class state football finals.
The two will play Friday at Owensboro where the Red Devils look to keep their 10-game win streak alive.
The last time the Eagles and Red Devils met, Owensboro visited Graves County and walked away with a 35-28 lead. Over the years there have been 12 games played between the two schools. The Red Devils have claimed nine of those win, compare to just three for the Eagles, and Owensboro has won the last six.
Owensboro boasts a record of 10-1 including their most recent playoff win over Grayson County 42-7. The Eagles have only two losses, one against their upcoming opponent and against Mayfield 35-21 on opening night.
Graves County’s not so secret weapon comes in the form of senior running back Clint McKee. This fall, McKee has rushed for 1,532 yards and 32 touchdowns. He is one of the state’s best running backs and the program’s all-time leading rusher.
The Eagles also have stellar skill at quarterback in Drake Defreitas.
Through 11 games, Defreitas has completed 117-of-180 passes for 1,950 yards and 22 touchdowns.
He connects most frequently with wide receivers Markus Isaiah and Mason Grant who have combined for 83 receptions for nearly 1,493 yards and 19 TDs.
Overall, the Eagles have racked up 2,060 total receiving yards and 2,102 totally rushing yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Eagles are led by linebackers Jake Cope and Caleb Cornwell who have combined for 207 tackles on the season. Six players have snatched up 13 interceptions, resulting in 231 yards and two pick-sixes from Mason Grant and Markus Isaiah.
Owensboro has their fair share of firepower as well starting with Tramel Barksdale who holds nearly half of the teams total rushing yards with 1,029 and 12 touchdowns.
Jeremiah Goodwin and Khalil Rogers lead the way with a combined 858 receiving yards.
The Red Devils also have three quarterbacks who have taken snaps this season and proved that they can all play.
Kasey Boone has played 10 out of 11 games this season, throwing for 959 yards and has completed 58 of 89 pass attempts.
Gavin Wimsatt has played in just three games but has put up an impressive 583 passing yards in those three games with six TD passes.
Trevor Delacey has taken snaps in six games, completed six of 18 pass attempts and thrown for 153 yards and recorded one touchdown.
The Eagles are coming off a 51-6 victory against Breckinridge County, while Owensboro is coming off a 42-7 win over Grayson County to kick off the playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on at Owensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.