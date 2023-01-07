MAYFIELD — On Friday night, the town of Mayfield prepared for Battle of the Birds at Graves County High School, bringing familiar faces around town to the Eagles Nest for an action-packed night of high school basketball. The visiting Mayfield Cardinals took home a 51-39 victory over the hosting Eagles, marking Mayfield’s 10th win this season.

With a bang-bang start to the first quarter, Mayfield jumped on the board first, sending Cardinals fans into an uproar in a sea of red and blue. After that, the Cardinals continued to put pressure against their crosstown rival, playing with knowledge of Graves County’s strengths and weaknesses as Nolan Fulton led his team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In