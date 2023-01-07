MAYFIELD — On Friday night, the town of Mayfield prepared for Battle of the Birds at Graves County High School, bringing familiar faces around town to the Eagles Nest for an action-packed night of high school basketball. The visiting Mayfield Cardinals took home a 51-39 victory over the hosting Eagles, marking Mayfield’s 10th win this season.
With a bang-bang start to the first quarter, Mayfield jumped on the board first, sending Cardinals fans into an uproar in a sea of red and blue. After that, the Cardinals continued to put pressure against their crosstown rival, playing with knowledge of Graves County’s strengths and weaknesses as Nolan Fulton led his team.
Fulton led all scorers in the contest, posting 18 points for the Cardinals. Six of Fulton’s points came from the free-throw line.
“We knew they were a zone dominate team defensively, so we had to make good decisions and play inside/out to free up shooters,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said. “They are scrappy and well-coached, but I was proud of our team responding in the second half.”
By the end of the first quarter, Mayfield led 15-11 against the Graves County group. However, Graves County’s Lukas Pigg and Briley VeuCasovic kept the Eagles close to Mayfield in the second quarter, trailing by two points as the Cardinals led 23-21 going into halftime.
In the second half of the contest, Mayfield was able to take advantage of Graves County, who landed in foul trouble. The Cardinals finished the matchup by making 13 out of 17 free throws, with Fulton making the most trips to the line.
Although Graves County remained close, Mayfield was able to push out the victory and claim win No. 10 this season before heading into tournament play for the First Region All “A” Classic next week.
“We will wait and see who wins Saturday and then begin preparing for Tuesday’s game,” Croft said. “We’re excited about it and will get back in the gym Sunday or Monday to prepare for Tuesday’s game. Our kids had three games this week, and two were district games, so they need some time off.”
MAYFIELD 51, GRAVES COUNTY 39
GRAVES CO 11 10 6 12 — 39
MAYFIELD: N. Fulton 18, S. Stone 13, B. Pete 8, B. Dabney 5, O. Webb 5, D. Gammons 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (N. Fulton 6, S. Stone 4, B. Dabney, O. Webb, D. Gammons). 3-POINTERS: 4 (B. Pete 2, B. Dabney, O. Webb). FREE THROWS: 13/17. RECORD: 10-3.
GRAVES CO: L. Pigg 11, B. VeuCasovic 10, C. Carrico 4, T. Holland 3, B. Waller 3, D. Hayden 2, C. Mills 2, K. Tubbs 2, D. Hughes 2. FIELD GOALS: 14 (L. Pigg 5, B. VeuCasovic 4, D. Hayden, B. Waller, K. Tubbs, D. Hughes, C. Mills). 3-POINTERS: 2 (C. Carrico, T. Holland). FREE THROWS: 5/9. RECORD: 5-10.
GRAVES COUNTY 65, MAYFIELD 28In the first Battle of the Birds contest at the Eagles Nest on Friday night, the Graves County Lady Eagles hosted crosstown rival Mayfield, with Morgan Alexander leading her flock. With a 65-28 defeat over the Lady Cardinals, Graves County earned win No. 11 this season.
“Tonight, our girls executed the game plan, and we know when we press and run, we’re really good,” head coach Lyndon Dunning said. “Early on, we haven’t been able to put it all together, but (tonight) we got our defense and transition game together. I think our schedule prepared us for that and hopefully will help to push us on for the rest of the year.”
Alexander led all scorers in the contest with 25 points, 21 coming from the 3-point field goal line, surging the Lady Eagles to victory. Conlee Spann finished behind with 21 points for Graves County.
The Lady Eagles silenced the visiting Cardinals in the first quarter, only allowing the team to post four points, coming from Mayfield’s leading scorer Lay Mayes and Keely Henson. Graves County posted 11 with help from Alexander’s 3-pointer and successful trips to the free throw line from Spann and Avery Thompson.
The second quarter showed off the fine-tuning of Graves County as it moved the score to 33-10 heading into halftime. Hannah Glisson controlled the quarter for Graves County, posting 12 points, with two coming from the 3-point line. Along with Alexander’s back-to-back 3-pointers, the Lady Eagles dominated the court, not letting up on the gas against Mayfield.
“The girls compete every day,” Dunning said. “When you have girls like Morgan (Alexander), Hannah (Glisson), and Conlee (Spann), they push the other girls, and it has been a really fun thing to watch with the development of our roster.”
The second half of the contest remained to favor Graves County despite Mayfield regrouping and posting 12 points in the third quarter with all hands on deck by the Lady Cardinals. However, the Lady Eagle lead continued to push out of reach for Mayfield as Alexander added three more 3-point field goals in the third.
During the fourth quarter, Graves County outscored Mayfield 15-6, pushing the score to a final 65-28.
The Lady Eagles will travel to Bowling Green on Saturday to compete in the German American Bank Classic. Mayfield’s next matchup will come on Monday night in the First Region All “A” Classic, with their opponent to be determined.
GRAVES CO 11 22 17 15 — 65
MAYFIELD: L. Mayes 9, K. Henson 6, A. Smith 3, E. Morris 3, L. Feagin 3, S. Mandry 2, A. Creason 2. FIELD GOALS: 6 (L. Mayes 3, A. Smith, K. Henson, A. Creason). 3-POINTERS: 3 (K. Henson, E. Morris, L. Feagin). FREE THROWS: 7/12. RECORD: 8-4.
GRAVES CO: M. Alexander 25, C. Spann 21, H. Glisson 14, A. Thompson 2, E. Kemp 2, L. Dunn 2, G. Martin 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (C. Spann 5, H. Glisson 4, M. Alexander 2, L. Dunn, G. Martin). 3-POINTERS: 11 (M. Alexander 7, C. Spann 2, H. Glisson 2). FREE THROWS: 8/10. RECORD: 11-3.
