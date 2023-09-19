Graves County claimed a soccer doubleheader Monday night at St. Mary High School over the Vikings and Lady Vikings. The pair of wins snapped scoring droughts for both the Eagles and Lady Eagles to add the fourth win for the girls team and third for the boys team.
Graves claims doubleheader over St. Mary
- By JARED JENSEN jjenen@paducahsun.com
-
-
- 0
Featured Local Savings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Benton Consolidated High School students killed in car accident
- Trauma kits could buy time in emergency situations, sheriff says
- Paducah Public Schools gets approval for dedicated district police force
- LINEUP
- End of cash bail creates uncertainty
- MSU Teen of the Week: Shelby Howard
- Child poverty on the rise nationally, locally
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.