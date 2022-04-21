The 2022 KHSAA Archery State Championships Presented by UK HealthCare took place on Tuesday at Ephram White Gymnasium in Bowling Green. Individuals and teams from all across the state competed for state titles. Graves County and Hickman County competed in the event with Graves sending 13 athletes and Hickman sending seven.
Anderson County earned the boys’ team title, while Wade Stallard of Boyle County won the boys’ individual championship. On the girls’ side Harrison County claimed the team title and Abigail Stevenson from Frederick Douglass won the girls’ individual.
The following are individual scores of athletes that participated from both Graves and Hickman County’s. Individual scoring was out of 300 points and overall rank depended on class.
Graves County had a team score of 1,976 for a No. 3 rank out of 22 teams.
Luke Grantham — score: 287 — No. 28; Isaac Shelton — score: 286 — No. 35; Nathan Flatt — score: 284 — No. 47; Lane Lunsford — score: 281 — No. 71; Keaton Mohler — score: 281 — No. 73; Lane Sanderson — score: 28 — No. 78; Hunter Ellegood — score: 277 — No. 104; Jacob Atkins 271 No. 162; Jacob Ogg — score: 269 — No. 171; Jayden Bouland — score: 259 — No. 215; Evan Foley — score: 258 — No. 220; Blake Roberston — score: 251 — No. 235; Taylor Reed — score: 289 — No. 15.
Hickman County had a team score of 1,925 for a No. 18 rank out of the 22 teams.
Cailin Russell — score: 288 — No. 1; James Clark — score: 287 — No. 24; Kaydince DeJesus — score: 274 — No. 7; Jaedon Peyton — score: 272 — No. 153; Graham Carroll — score: 268 — No. 179; Kassey Douglas — score: 259 — No. 13; Callie Douglas — score: 244 — No. 16.
