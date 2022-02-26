A matchup between the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado and Graves County Lady Eagles got the First Region tournament rolling on Saturday morning at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. A competitive first half made for a close game, but the Eagles were able to slip away in the second half to claim a 69-39 win.
The 22-6 Lady Eagles came out with an aggressive full court press in an attempt to slow their opponents down and get some quick points on the board. This worked for the first couple of possessions but the tenacity of the Lady Tornado slipped through the defense and made for a competitive first quarter. Tilghman 13-9 with two minutes left in the game but Graves cut that down to 16-15 to end the quarter down by one.
The Paducah team was able to stay in control of the lead through the majority of the second half, but wasn’t able to build the same lead they did in the first. Graves always stayed just a few points behind to keep things interesting. It wasn’t until the last two minutes of play in the half that Graves would once again pick things up on offense and take over a 28-23 lead going into the locker room.
Graves was able to ride that momentum into the second half to quickly build to a 34-25 lead and the Eagles would never look back. They pushed that lead up to 42-27 with just under two minutes left in the third period and feeling very comfortable with the deficit they had built.
Tilghman was only able to get five points on the board in that third period compared to the 14 points the Lady Eagles put up.
The Lady Eagles would continue to run away with it in the final eight minutes of play with several members of their bench subbing in to get pivotal post season minutes. This would allow the Lady Tornado to put up 12 points in the final quarter of play. The 27 points that a pluthera of Lady Eagles were able to put up in the final minutes would help seal the deal to advance to the semi-finals.
A trio of Graves players found themselves in double-digits by the end of the game with Morgan Alexander leading the way with 14 points. Anna Whitaker and Hannah Glisson followed up with 11 points each. They were just three of the 10 total players to put points on the board in the 69 points team performance. Conlee Spann added, nine, Ellie Carter had six, Addison Widleski and Autumn Harris both had five, Kailee Winfrey put up four, Nealey Jackson had three and Carley Riley added a point.
For the Lady Tornado Diamond Gray led with 11 points, Rosie Minter and Kiarri Jackson each put up nine, Abigail Wurth added six, Dasia Garland had two and Myiesha Smith had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.