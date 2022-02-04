A Karle Pace jumper with 1.5 seconds lifted Austin Peay past the Murray State women’s basketball team, 69-67, in overtime Thursday at the Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Each team had one big quarter in the game with Austin Peay outscoring Murray State, 20-8, in the second and the Racers outscoring the Govs in the third period, 18-7.
Murray State had the final shot in both the fourth quarter and the overtime period with 1.5 seconds left out of a timeout, but neither was able to fall, allowing the Govs to pick up the win
The depth of the Govs bench proved to be a strength for Austin Peay, as their bench outscored Murray State’s, 36-5, in the game.
Both teams performed well from 3-point range in the game with the Racers going 7-for-16 from beyond the arc for 43.8%, while the Govs were 9-for-17 for 52.9%.
Alexis Burpo picked up her second double-double of the season Thursday with 11 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Hannah McKay led four Racers in double-figures in the game with a career-high 20 points, while Katelyn Young followed with 13 and Macey Turley added 12.
The Racers will look to rebound when they return home to the CFSB Center Saturday when they host SIUE at 5 p.m.
