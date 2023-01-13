Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman of the St. Louis Cardinals speaks to the media, including reporter Chelsea Ladd, during the 2020 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Ups. Gorman will be in Paducah on January 16, 2023, during the 2023 Cardinals Caravan, along with teammates Matthew Liberatore and James Naile.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will return to Paducah on Monday, January 16, after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. For fans unable to attend the Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Ups in St. Louis, the Caravan will visit six states in four days, allowing fans to meet and get up close and personal with members of the Cardinals organization.

Kids 15 and under will receive one autograph from each current and former player during the event, held at Paducah McCracken Convention and Expo Center at noon. Current players to visit Paducah include Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, and James Naile. Former players included in the Paducah Caravan are Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson. Matt Pauley from KMOX Sports will emcee the event.

