The Kentucky All “A” Classic took place over the weekend with some strong First Region representation.
Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson took home her second straight win in the girls individual field. She shot a 68 on the day, winning by a whole seven strokes. Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy joined Glisson as the other lone female golfer to represent the first region. Abernathy finished solo ninth with a score of 87.
Murray High represented the First Region in girls team play finishing tied for fourth with St. Henry and a score of 423. The Lady Tigers had two girls finish in the top top 20, with Macy Taylor finishing 11th with a 90, and Jansyn Haynes finishing 19th with a 96.
The St. Mary boys team placed fourth overall with a score of 320, led by Luke Wilson, who shot a 75 on the day followed by Aiden Hahn at a 76. Tyler Mueller also placed in the top 50 for St. Mary, shooting an even 80 and Liam Stewart rounded out the Vikings with an 89.
Some other notable names from the region include Carlisle County’s Zach Grogan who finished tied for 18 with a score of 79, Mayfield’s Owen Byrd carded an 86 and Crittenden County’s Jeremiah Foster carded an 87.
