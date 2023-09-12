The Kentucky All “A” Classic took place over the weekend with some strong First Region representation.

Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson took home her second straight win in the girls individual field. She shot a 68 on the day, winning by a whole seven strokes. Hickman County’s Katie Abernathy joined Glisson as the other lone female golfer to represent the first region. Abernathy finished solo ninth with a score of 87.

