In their fifth regularly scheduled meeting of the school year, the KHSAA Board of Control approved the adoption of girls’ wrestling.
The adoption of girls’ wrestling will go into effect starting the 2023-24 academic year. As a result of the Board’s approval, the KHSAA Commissioner has been tasked with finalizing logistics for a state championship in girls wrestling with two or four state-managed qualifying sites, as well as finalizing negotiations to find, if possible, a potential consolidated site following a survey of the membership on scheduling implications.
Back in September, Paducah Tilghman assistant wrestling coach Steffanie Hampton joined women and girls from aross the country in Washington D.C. for a Congressional Wrestling Caucus Breakfast and Advocacy meeting. The Paducah Sun reported her trip then as an effort to help bring girls’ wrestling to the table of members of congress.
Fast forward five months and the goal of having girls wrestling become sanctioned in the state of Kentucky is becoming a reality.
“I don’t think we expected a quick decision, but we all felt like the decision would be made in the next couple of years,” Hampton said. “We knew that going to D.C. wouldn’t directly impact that KHSAA but that it would give the sport great publicity.”
Kentucky joins 36 other states that already state sanctioned wrestling programs.
Not only will this decision make a direct impact on the Paducah Tilghman wrestling program, which just found great success at the KHSAA State Championship, but it will bring greater competition in the region for girls to compete.
“Wrestle Like A Girl projects women’s wrestling in Kentucky to grow 174% once it officially starts,” Hampton said.
Those kinds of numbers will not only help the Tilghman wrestling program grow, but many other schools in the area to form a competitive opportunity for those interested. Not only at the high school level, but at younger stages of life as well.
