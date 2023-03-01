In their fifth regularly scheduled meeting of the school year, the KHSAA Board of Control approved the adoption of girls’ wrestling.

The adoption of girls’ wrestling will go into effect starting the 2023-24 academic year. As a result of the Board’s approval, the KHSAA Commissioner has been tasked with finalizing logistics for a state championship in girls wrestling with two or four state-managed qualifying sites, as well as finalizing negotiations to find, if possible, a potential consolidated site following a survey of the membership on scheduling implications.

