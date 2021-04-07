The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet 16 gets underway Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. when Knott County Central takes on Sacred Heart at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Valkyries played in the final game of last year’s Girls Sweet 16 before the event was postponed and ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, falling to South Laurel, 58-57, on March 12, 2020.
The opening round features four games on Wednesday and four more on Thursday. The Marshall County Lady Marshals open Thursday’s slate with a 10 a.m. game against Pikeville.
Fans can follow all the action through live webcasts at KHSAA.tv or listen to the games online at KHSAA.net. The games will also be carried statewide across 40 stations through the Kentucky Utilities/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Radio Network, with the championship game airing locally in Lexington on iHeart Media’s The Bull ICONS 98.5 FM.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions in place in conjunction with the governor’s orders and Department for Public Health guidelines, seating is limited and online purchases are sold in sets of two to six seats (https://khsaa.org/sweet-sixteen- ticket-sales/). Those in attendance will be required to properly wear face coverings, over the nose and mouth, throughout their stay at Rupp Arena.
All 15 games of the Girls’ Sweet 16 will be webcast live at KHSAA.tv for subscribers to the NFHS Network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/), with subscription plans available for $10.99 a month. A monthly subscription, priced less than the cost of admission to a state championship event, entitles users to every broadcast by the KHSAA and the more than 45 participating state associations. Viewers who subscribe for the Girls Sweet 16 will also be able to watch all 15 games of the Boys Sweet 16, which are available for on-demand viewing, while their monthly subscription is active.
A free audio-only feed of the games will also be available online through KHSAA.net and Mixlr (http://mixlr.com/khsaa/), which has a corresponding app available for iOS and Androiddevices.
In addition, a list of affiliate stations carrying the Kentucky Utilities/KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Radio Network broadcast can be found online at: https://bit.ly/3unzraH.
