Carlisle CountyLast year, head coach Ember Wright’s Carlisle County Lady Comets basketball squad finished 14-8. They won the First District Championship over Hickman County, before losing to Calloway County in the First Region Tournament.
The Comets return their leading scorer from last year in sophomore Kierra Whitaker (18.9 ppg), as well as senior guard Maddison Wright who is Ember Wright’s daughter (6.9 ppg), senior forward Tristen Tyler (6.0 ppg) and juniors Malle McGee (5.3 ppg) and Alexis Jones (4.1 ppg).
“I’ll have two seniors that will start in Maddison Wright and Tristen Tyler,” said Ember Wright. “After that, I’ll start a sophomore and the rest will be filled by juniors. When you look at my roster, we have 10 high school girls total and four seventh graders. We’re going to look at that younger group to keep us successful and keep that tradition that we’ve instilled in the girls to win.”
ROSTER:3 Macee Hogancamp 7th G/F
5 Abree Warren 7th F
10 Rylee Lemons 7th F
12 Kamdyn Longman Fr. C
14 Mya Curlin So. G
15 MacKenzie Terry Fr G
20 Kierra Whitaker So. PG/G
21 Malle McGee Jr. G
22 Maddison Wright Sr. PG/F
23 Gracyn Edging 7th G
24 Karlie Gibson Jr. F
25 Tristen Tyler Sr. F
35 Chyenne Geveden Jr. F
33 Lexy Jones Jr. G
Fulton City:Last season did not go well for the Fulton City Lady Bulldogs and head coach Melissa Clark. They finished with a 2-15 overall record and a 62-42 loss to Hickman County in the first round of the First District Tournament. Clark and her team are hoping to use that as a building block for better days ahead.
“We’re expecting to have a productive year as far as more winning and more averaging of points,” said Clark. “We have two seniors and the rest are juniors, sophomores and freshmen. We have a lot to look forward to this year. This year, we’ll be more competitive than the past few years.”
They return their leading scorer from last season in junior Mia Martin (9.1 ppg) as well as seniors Takyra Taylor (4.5 ppg last year) and Jasmine McCloyn (2.2 ppg). Martin will most likely be heavily relied on to score every night, but Clark expects other role players to step up as well.
ROSTER:27 Carly Brunner So.
4 Jasmine McCloyn Sr.
14 Lanie Crumble Fr.
23 Asianna Patton So.
21 Jazya Jones 8th
22 Takyra Taylor Sr.
5 TaJashia Macklin So.
13 Braelyn Walker Jr.
15 Brittany Maclin Jr.
10 Shaniya Yarbrough Jr.
54 Mia Martin Jr.
Fulton CountyThe main talent on the Lady Pilot roster from last season is an eighth grader named JaMesha Brown. She led the way for the Lady Pilots last season with 215 total points and averaged 14.3 points per game. She had a field goal average of 38.1% and shot 32.9% from the free throw line. Senior TaKyiah McNeal is the only other member of the 2020-21 roster that played all 15 games. She totaled 95 points on the season as the center/forward averaged 6.3 points per game and knocking down 27 free throws, the most on the team.
“We look forward to winning more games this year than last year,” Smith said. “We have athletes that can play more than one position and our goals are to play in the district championship and play in regionals this year.”
ROSTER25 JaMesha Brown F, G Fr.
2 DeAyria Kinney F, G Sr.
12 Charmaine Buntyn G Sr.
32 TaKyiah McNeal C, F Sr.
5 Ja Vona Davis F, G So.
20 Hannah Murphy C Fr.
14 Rhiannon Eakes C, F Jr.
23 Emily Scott F, G Jr.
11 Kylee Harrison F Fr.
15 McKenzie Smith F Jr.
Hickman CountyWith a record of 16-6 on the season, 14-6 in region play and 7-1 in district play, it’s safe to say the Lady Falcons of Hickman County know how to play basketball and play it well. The Falcons have seven high school students on their roster and will add four middle school players to their roster at Christmas break.
Senior Rancey Skaggs led the way last year with 12.2 points per game and totaled for 269 points. Her field goal average was 48.9% and her 3-point shooting percentage was an impressive 43.1. Skaggs is the lone senior on the team, she is accompanied by three juniors, a sophomore and two freshman.
“We can always say “win the District,” “win the All A,” “try to advance in the Regional Tournament” and all of those are legitimate goals, but if we can stay healthy, improve as individual players and as a team and have some fun along the way and keep our momentum going, I’ll take that,” head coach Shayne Midyett said.
The Lady Falcons have big goals ahead of them. They couldn’t make things happen when it came to the First District Championship game last season and they fell short in the region tournament, but with the original and additional talent they have their eyes set on they expect to finish with wins.
ROSTER2 Justice Midyett 10th
12 Brooklyn Naranjo 9th
14 Anna Howell 11th
15 Bayleigh Basch 11th
30 Rancey Skaggs 12th
33 McKenzie Wilber 11th
54 Dallas Wiliford 9th
Sophia Harding 8th
Ann Marie White 8th
Kadey Dowdy 7th
Laken Wilber 7th
