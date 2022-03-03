The girls First Region semifinals are set and we are one step closer to seeing who will be named the First Region Champs and represent the region in the State Sweet 16. Graves County will take on Calloway County and McCracken County will take on Marshall County. Both games are set to take place Thursday, March 3, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. respectively at the CFSB Center.
Graves County started out the tournament beating Paducah Tilghman 69-39 and Calloway took down Carlisle County 52-49 in overtime. The Lady Eagles and Lady Lakers met once in the regular season where Graves County put on a dominant performance, beating Calloway 57-28.
That was just the beginning to an outstanding season for the Lady Eagles as just their fourth win in as many games in the season. Nealey Jackson had quite a night in that contest; putting up 20 points. Graves shot 44% from the field, 54.5% from down town and 70% from the charity stripe.
Calloway was led by Sayler Lowe in said game with eight points, an off night for her. This season she has averaged 16 points per game and lead the Lady Lakers with 415 points. The Lady Lakers shot just 32% from the field, 25% from deep and 66.7% from the free throw line. That young Lady Laker team has come a long way since that loss just three games into the season, and after taking down Carlisle in overtime, they pose a decent threat to the Lady Eagles in route to the First Region Championship.
On the other side of the bracket a bound to be competitive game between last season’s region champs and this season’s favorites to win the title. McCracken County has won the last two matchups against Marshall County, 56-34 and 62-41, both in the span of 30 days.
The Lady Mustangs shot 45.3% from the field, 17.6% from down town and 100% from the charity stripe led by 15 points from Destiny Thomas in the first meeting. Thomas put up 22 points in the most recent contest as the team shot 46.5% from the field, 44.4% from the 3-point line and 82.4% from the stripe.
Marshall County was led by senior leader Halle Langhi with 15 points and 13 rebounds in their first meeting of the season. As a team they shot 31.7% from the field, 31.2% from deep and 42.9% from the line. It was a similar performance the second go around, though this time it was Skylar Waller who led with 14 points. The Marshals shot 31.6% from the field, 36.4 from downtown and a much better 81.2% from the free throw line.
Last year’s First Region Championship game showcased these two teams with the Lady Marshals coming up big, 49-21. McCracken County looks to keep Marshall County from even getting to this year’s title game and go for the three-peat this season.
