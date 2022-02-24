The First Region Tournament bracket was set in stone on Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, with a team draw meeting taking place at Marshall County High School. Winners of each individual district drew a number to see where they would be placed on the eight-team bracket and the four district runners-up picked numbers to see who they would go head-to-head with in the first round of the tournament. As always winners and runners-up from the same district were put on opposite ends of the brackets to ensure they wouldn’t play each other until potentially the championship game.
On paper each matchup looks pretty straight forward looking at past competitions between each school but as is what makes tournament season fun, anyone can beat anyone and upsets are bound to happen.
Graves County vs. Paducah Tilghman
Saturday, Feb. 26 will host all four opening games on the girls side with the Lady Eagles and Lady Blue Tornado kicking things off at 11 a.m. This will be the first time these two teams will square off this year. They didn’t schedule each other this year and last year’s matchup was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol. The least times these two programs met was on the floor of the CFSB Center in the first round of the 2020 First Region Tournament. Graves County handed Tilghman a 87-44 loss that game, the Lady Eagles would go on to lose in the championship game of the tournament 52-50 to Marshall County in overtime.
This season Graves County put together a 22-6, finishing third in the KHSAA Region rankings behind McCracken County and Marshall County. Paducah Tilghman finished with a 12-13 record to sit in the seventh spot in that same RPI ranking. The Lady Eagles beat Mayfield 56-21 to win the Third District Championship and the Lady Tornado lost 92-48 to McCracken County to be named the Second District runners-up.
Carlisle County vs. Calloway County
The second game of the tournament against Calloway County and Carlisle County will be the second competition of the season for these two teams. Calloway County won 58-31 over Carlisle on Jan. 3 at home. Before that the two met in the first round of the region tournament where the Lady Lakers once again beat the Lady Comets 49-45.
Carlisle currently holds the better record at 21-6. They beat Hickman County 23-22 to be named the First District Champs and Calloway County holds a 10-15 record. The Lakers were named the Fourth District runners up with a 59-34 loss to Marshall County to get to this game. Carlisle and Calloway is scheduled to tip-off at 12:30 p.m. following the Graves and Tilghman game.
McCracken County vs. Mayfield
The Lady Mustangs of McCracken County are the favorites to win the whole tournament and make a decent run in the Sweet 16. They will play the Mayfield Lady Cardinals for their first round matchup and the third game of the day on Saturday with a 4 p.m. start time. The two teams met just a week ago when the Lady Cardinals hosted the Lady Mustangs on Feb. 15. McCracken took care of things that night with a 59-26 win.
This is the second year in a row that Mayfield and McCracken meet in the first round of the regional tournament. Last year the Lady Mustangs won 59-44 and McCracken held a 15-8 record while Mayfield held a 13-10 record. This year McCracken holds a 28-1 and Mayfield sits at 9-13.
Marshall County vs. Hickman County
For the final game of the first round of the girls tournament, Marshall County and Hickman County will meet. The teams hold records of 20-5 and 8-15 respectively. According to KHSAA records, the two programs have only met six times starting in March of 2001.
All six games have ended in favor of Marshall County with the most recent game resulting in a 53-15 win on Feb. 12 of this season.
Marshall County earned the Fourth District title with a 59-34 win over Calloway County while Hickman County lost by one, 23-22 to Carlisle County to be named the First District runners-up.
