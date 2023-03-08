As high school basketball season comes to an end, we at The Paducah Sun like to look back on the season and highlight players who First Region coaches and media members found to have been the most impactful. The Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team consists of only players from the First Region pool of teams. Coaches in the region were able to vote for players from every team except for the team they coach and could only vote for the same gender that they coach.
While there isn’t room for every player in the region, it is important to note that the talent in the First Region runs deep and spans well beyond the names on the list.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Destiny Thomas — McCracken County, Senior
One of the many reasons that the McCracken County Lady Mustangs are heading to the state tournament for the second straight year, is the talent and leadership of Destiny Thomas. The senior has recently signed her basketball and academic future with the Murray State women’s basketball team.
With the potential for four more games this year, Destiny currently sits on 627 points on the season for 18.4ppg to lead the Lady Mustangs. She also leads her team in number of free throws made and attempted at 123-of-152 for 80.9%, leads in rebounds at 200 grabbed and is shooting 64.1% from the field. Thomas also hit the 2,000 point mark in her career earlier this year.
Thomas is also a finalist for Miss Basketball.
Claire Johnson — McCracken County, Junior
With six college offers on her plate, Claire Johnson’s talents are not unknown. The junior juggernaut can do it all. She is averaging 17ppg on a total of 560 points scored so far. Johnson set a school record for assists in a game at 11, showing that she can contribute to scoring without putting the ball through the net.
Throughout their high caliber schedule, Johnson has earned several Player of the Game awards in different tournaments she has played in. She also hit the 1,000 point mark earlier this year and with a year left in her high school career, that number can only go up.
Sayler Lowe — Calloway County, Freshman
Lady Laker freshman standout Sayler Lowe has made a name for herself at a young age. Just last month she hit the 1,000 point and 500 rebound milestones, setting herself up for many more milestones over the next three years.
Lowe averaged 20.3ppg with 528 points this season, is shooting 51% from the floor and 41.7% from behind the arc. She also tallied 279 rebounds on the year for 10.7 per game.
Hannah Glisson — Graves County, Sophomore
Finishing second on the Graves County team in scoring is sophomore Hannah Glisson. She has racked up 390 points for 13.4ppg on the season, playing in 29 of the teams 33 games. Glisson also led in three-point shooting percentage at 44.6% and knocked down 97-of-113 shots from the charity stripe for 85.8% free throw shooting.
Despite missing a handful of games to injury, Glisson is a big reason behind the Lady Eagles 25-8 record and Third District title.
Gracie Howard — Christian Fellowship, Junior
The Christian Fellowship Lady Eagles put on a season for the school record books, making the First Region tournament for the first time in school history. Behind that success in many ways was junior Gracie Howard. At an even 600 points on the season, Howard led all scoring for the Lady Eagles, averaging 18.2ppg.
In December Howard hit the 2,000 point mark in her career. She averaged 44.3% from the field, and put up 132 of her 600 points from the charity stripe this season.
Mikee Buchanan — McCracken County, Junior
The sharp shooter for the McCracken County Lady Mustangs from long range is junior Mikee Buchanan. Out of her 434 points this season, she nailed 171 of them from behind the 3-point arc. And, while not taking many attempts from the charity stripe, she is focused there as well, only missing three shots from the line.
With her 434 points, Buchanan sits No. 3 on the team in scoring and with 136 rebounds this year, she sits at No. 2 on the team behind Thomas.
Lay Mayes — Mayfield, Freshman
Another freshman on this years All-Purchase team is Mayfield’s Lay Mayes. Sitting atop almost every stat that the KHSAA tracks, Mayes is a prime candidate for the team. She leads the Lady Cardinals in total points at 457, three-point shooting percentage at 42.6% and free throws at 77%.
Mayes is also second in rebounding at 135 total and second in field goal percentage at 49.7%, although she leads in field goals made at 151.
Kiera Whitaker — Carlisle County, Junior
The name Kiera Whitaker will be one that hangs in the rafters at Carlisle County High School for years to come. The junior has been a staple for the Lady Comets and recently made school history, becoming the girls all-time leading scorer.
This season Whitaker racked up 527 points for 17.6ppg. So far in her career she has 1,722 points and is poised to break the schools all-time leading scoring record on both the girls and boys side of play.
Morgan Alexander — Graves County, Junior
Leading the Graves County Lady Eagles this season has been junior Morgan Alexander. Her 448 points helped in large part, get the Lady Eagles to their 25-8 record and Third District Championship.
Of those 448 points, 273 of those points came from long range, making 91 three-point shots. Another 97 of those points came from the charity stripe as she shot an impressive 85.8% from the free throw line.
Diamond Gray — Paducah Tilghman, Senior
Her senior years was the second best season for Paducah Tilghman senior Diamond Gray from a scoring standpoint. Her 342 points led all Lady Blue Tornado scorers this season for 14.2ppg. She knocked down 103 two-point field goals, 19 three-point field goals and added 79 points from the charity stripe. Diamond also sat in second place behind Dasia Garland in team rebounding with 185 rebounds for 7.7rpg.
Caroline Sivills — McCracken County, Senior
Caroline Sivills is a quarter part of a dynamic quartet for the Lady Mustangs, the others also being on this list in Destiny Thomas, Claire Johnson and Mikee Buchanan. Sivills has been an important part of the McCracken County team and their recent success to back-to-back First Region titles.
Sivills knocked down 281 points this season for 8.3ppg. She recently hit the career 1,000 point milestone and 500 rebound milestone and sits at No. 3 on the Lady Mustangs roster in rebounding with 129 rebounds.
JaMesha Brown (Fulton County), Alyssa Daughrity (Murray), Kaydence Kindle (Murray), Chevelle Henson (Marshall County), Laken Schroader (Marshall County), Mia Teague (Marshall County), Naevaeh Yates (Ballard Memorial), Dasia Garland (Paducah Tilghman), Myiesha mith (Paducah Tilghman), Addaley Smith (Mayfield), Macee Hogancamp (Carlsile County), Conlee Spann (Graves County), Lillian Burnett (Christian Fellowship), Mia Martin (Fulton City).
