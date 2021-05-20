The St. Mary baseball team got a solid effort from its pitchers Wednesday against visiting Murray. But it was all for naught, as the Tigers’ Kade Gibson pitched a gem of his own in leading Murray to a 2-0 victory.
“He (Gibson) attacked the strike zone early, and we just weren’t reciprocating the aggressiveness at the plate. We were taking strikes early, and we weren’t getting our hacks in,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said. “Our defense and pitching did a great job of keeping us in the game, but our bats stayed at home.”
Gibson, a senior, pitched all seven innings, allowing just three hits, three walks and a hit batter while striking out six in the shutout. And those seven base-runners didn’t lead to very many scoring chances, as they were scattered throughout the game.
Freshman Landon Durbin led off the second inning with a single and advanced to second when Gibson hit senior Colin Hrdlicka with a pitch. But Gibson got out of the jam with three consecutive outs, including a pair of strikeouts.
Senior Drew Haas hit a one-out single in the fifth, and junior Cade Fleming followed with a two-out walk. But a flyout from senior Parker MacCauley ended the inning.
With the Vikings (12-6) down to their final three outs, sophomore Landre Smiles led off the seventh inning with a single. But, again, Gibson responded to record three consecutive outs to end the game.
“Getting a hit here and there doesn’t cut it — you have to string them together, and we came up short in that category tonight,” Haas said.
The Tigers (13-14) weren’t lighting it up offensively either but did manage the two runs on six hits against the St. Mary pitching duo of sophomores Luke Heath and Brandon Quigley.
Heath got the start, giving up the six hits and two runs while striking out one and walking one. Quigley pitched the final two innings, posting one walk and one strikeout.
“Luke and Brandon have worked hard, and they do a good job of throwing strikes and keeping the defense in the game and changing speeds and hitting their spots,” Haas said. “We’re looking for a lot of good things out of those two in the years to come. They did a good job of keeping us in the game tonight against a good ball club.”
The Tigers didn’t waste much time scoring their first run of the game. Junior Nick Holcomb led off the top of the first inning with a single, and freshman Carson Tucker followed by driving him in with a single. Gibson added a single, and a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third, but Heath escaped the inning with no more damage done.
Murray took that 1-0 lead into the fourth inning, which began by junior Kyle Crady leading off by reaching on a St. Mary error. A single from freshman Abram McNutt put runners on first and third, and senior Reese Wilson followed with an RBI sacrifice fly. The resulting 2-0 lead held up the rest of the way thanks to Gibson and the error-free Murray defense.
With a quick turnaround for a home game against Marshall County on Thursday, Haas was left hoping the Vikings’ offense could find some rhythm in a hurry.
“Hopefully we’ll come out and play good defense like we did tonight and have our pitchers throw strikes and have our hitters swing the sticks for a change,” he said.
