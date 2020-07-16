Tripp Gibson is ready to get back to work.
A native of Graves County, Gibson is a Major League Baseball umpire, and like most everyone else associated with the game, he’s ready — and excited — to play ball.
He feels honored to play his part in returning the nation to some sense of normalcy during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s ready for the challenges that will go with it — on and off the field.
Gibson spoke by phone from his home in Washington state to give an update on the return of baseball from an umpire’s view.
“The biggest questions I get asked from people is, ‘How could you go to work like this at this point? Are you afraid? Are you frightened?’ ” Gibson said. “I kind of give the same answer every time. No. 1, this is my job. This is the job I signed up for. There are opportunities for people with high risk-type situations — players, everyone in the game — to kind of opt out.
“The way I look at it is, this is my job and this is something that I chose to do. I’m not really afraid.”
Gibson also sees the opportunity to get back on the field as being a part of history.
“I don’t want to compare it to anything else that other people have done,” he said. “It’s going to be a great story one day to tell your grandkids. ‘Hey, I worked during this time because it was the right thing to do.’ Whether people think baseball or football or basketball is unimportant, I feel sports is a microcosm of our society. I think if we can get back a little bit of normalcy, that’s good.
“I’m not curing cancer. I’m umpiring a baseball game. But, I think I’m being a part of the greater good by being out there. I’m just kind of excited to be a part of it. It’s just interesting that I could maybe be a part of a little bit of something good here. I think that’s what is important for me, because I go back to the way sports impacted my life growing up in western Kentucky. I feel like that a little bit of sports would go a long way.”
Gibson has been home since March 14. He found out that spring training, and the baseball season in general, had been suspended two days earlier while in Arizona, hearing it like everyone else — through an announcement over the public address system prior to a game between the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers.
When it was announced that Rudy Gobert of the NBA’s Utah Jazz had tested positive on March 11, Gibson could see the writing on the wall.
Still, it was a shockingly fast domino effect that brought sports across the country to a standstill.
Gibson was with immediate family members in Peoria, Arizona, where he lives with relatives during spring training, and they were at a restaurant in town when the Gobert story broke.
“I just knew after that it was like, oh boy,” he said. “The next morning we wake up and my phone’s going crazy. NCAA basketball tournament’s been canceled, which being a Kentucky boy, that was like a dagger to the heart. Throughout the day, things are getting canceled. The Masters, this, The Kentucky Derby. You just didn’t know how to take it in.”
Gibson then headed home, not knowing what he was flying into or what the future would be.
One thing became certain early: He would have plenty of time with his family.
And, family time is important to the husband and father who now makes his home near the town of Marysville, Washington, 35 miles north of Seattle.
It proved to be good, and bad, as Gibson was at home during a time when he would normally be working and traveling, but he didn’t get to be a “sports dad” as his children’s summer youth leagues were canceled.
“It’s been a phenomenal time at home,” he said. “I’ve never had this much time at home. My family’s not ready to see me go. But, I feel like I have a sense of duty, without misusing that term, to get back to work and do something that needs to be done.”
As baseball slowly re-starts with what it is calling Summer Camp — a three-week training period — prior to the beginning of a 60-game season on July 23, Gibson will do some work at the Seattle Mariners’ facility.
He does not have his revised work schedule for the season, so he doesn’t know how assignments will go, but he feels sure that umpires won’t be kept at one location near their homes, saying that it’s logistically not possible.
“There are some things that we’ve been told that are in the works as far as the travel,” he said. “I think that I’ll be traveling. I think that we’ll be out there. I don’t know if that means we’re going to be flying less or driving more or what exactly. But, there’s some real questions that have to be answered. Getting in and out of Canada, for instance, is not something that I think is going to be super easy.”
Gibson knows that testing will be done and that tight guidelines and restrictions will be in place.
He likens what could be coming to his trip to the dentist recently. At that appointment, he had to call from his car when he arrived, someone from the office came out to get him and opened the door, he was told to have a mask on, was asked questions about having symptoms or being around people who did and had his temperature taken.
Once inside, the dentist and assistants were wearing face shields in addition to regular masks and gowns.
It will also be odd to work games without fans.
“Being on the field with no one there is going to be an adjustment,” he said. “Again, I’m kind of excited to see how that works and to be a part of that. That’s an interesting thing for me because I’ve never done that.”
Gibson is ready for the season to start ... and to play out in its entirety. He plans to do his part.
“Hopefully, this works,” Gibson said. “Hopefully, this thing can get off the ground and get rolling. I’m going to do the best I can to stay healthy and quarantine and isolate as much as possible.”
Kevin Weaks can be contacted by email at kweaks@ucmessenger.com.
