She didn’t know it at the time, but Audrey Dodd’s last competitive game as a softball pitcher turned back the clock.
The former McCracken County ace and 2016 “Ms. Softball” for Kentucky twirled magic for the Georgetown Tigers: five innings pitched, four hits surrendered, one earned run, seven strikeouts and two walks in a March 8, 4-3 win over Montreat (North Carolina).
One week later, her career was finished — COVID-19 and the ensuing cancellations claiming the final moments of her softball career.
Though the option is officially available, Dodd isn’t returning to the college she loves for two critical reasons:
1) She’s just turned in her last final for a bachelor’s degree in health care administration ...
And 2) A torn labrum in her throwing shoulder — something she suffered during her 2018 sophomore season — has turned life from “pain free” to “pain management” over the last 24 months.
Stack on the fact that she’s currently interested in working on her career while completing a master’s degree, and suddenly, softball no longer fits on the schedule.
“I have to put my life before softball,” Dodd said.
It wasn’t an easy choice.
• • •
Dodd followed up a subliminal senior season with the Lady Mustangs in 2016 by singing the same notes as a freshman in 2017, where she finished with a 17-7 record, a 1.99 ERA and 82 strikeouts in a 140 2/3 innings. She held hitters to a career-best .206 batting average, and walked only 36 batters.
Trouble arrived the next season, however, as the labrum proved laborious. She went 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA, tossing only 462/3 innings with 29 strikeouts and 17 walks. Hitters popped a solid .290 against her, and it’s something she wasn’t used to as a longtime ace.
From that point on, Dodd was simply “dealing with it.” In 2019, she had a bounce back: a 12-9 record with a 2.75 ERA in 117 innings with 74 strikeouts, and batters tapped .258.
This past year? Even better: a 6-1 record with a 1.60 ERA in 48 innings, with 48 strikeouts, 20 walks and an opposing average of .213.
Perhaps she’d beaten Father Time.
“We were just trying to make it through this last year, which is kind of where we were at,” Dodd realized. “... and I knew we had two more months. I had talked to my dad (David), talked to my coach here (Thomas Thornton), and I definitely know that my body couldn’t take coming back for another year.
“(But) I have gotten lots of treatment since my sophomore year, and this year I was back to doing therapy. Back with a physical therapist. In the training room. I felt like an old lady every day. Taking ibuprofen. Basically just day-to-day (maintenance).”
• • •
Sure, being a senior played a role in Dodd’s “do-or-die” mentality. It’s a common, and valiant, emotion that sweeps upperclassmen — typically to the tune of a “swan song.”
But there was something ... special ... about this particular team. Not that there hadn’t been before, of course. These Tigers, however, were 14-5, approaching conference play and already in Nashville for a series against the University of the Cumberlands — when the coronavirus froze everything in motion.
“This is probably the best team I’ve been on during all four years of my career here,” she said. “And it’s not just the talent. It was the chemistry. Our coach would even get mad, because coming to practice was a joke. We always had fun. Practice was just jokes 24/7. Picking on people, but always in a fun way. This team was one where people were always together. It was more like a family. And you had a lot of talent with this team. We’ve had talent all four years, but there’s always something missing.”
Not this time, though.
• • •
Softball has been a part of Dodd’s life for more than 17 years, having started youth sports at age 5.
Admittedly, the shoulder pain has stolen some of the luster, where she’s “just had to learn to deal with it, take it as it comes.”
But the memories of Georgetown and four good years hold serious weight, and she’ll certainly reflect on them as she moves back to Paducah this weekend and begins the search for a post-graduate position that fits her needs of balancing work and schooling.
“(It’s) definitely just the friendships that I’ve made, because I can tell you that I’ve been up here for four years, and anybody who knows me knows that I rarely come home,” Dodd added. “Lifelong bestest friends, and so for that I’m very thankful. Just being able to play for four more years has been a dream.”
