Wilson

George Wilson, current Tilghman football players, coach Randy Wyatt and Frank Minnifield, executive director of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame, at Friday afternoon’s ceremony. Pictured from left are coach Wyatt, Wilson, Chris Allen, Oscar Adams and Frank Minnifield.

 BY WAYNE WALDEN/PTHS

Wearing the purple jacket of the Kentucky Football Pro Football Hall of Fame, Paducah Tilghman alum George Wilson encouraged PTHS students to pursue their dreams despite obstacles at a Friday ceremony held at McRight Field on the campus of Paducah Tilghman High School.

Wilson was a member of the 2022 class of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame that included Lee Calland, Randall Cobb, Steve Ortmayer, Elbie Nickel, and Reggie Swinton. He played for the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans from 2005 — 2014. The official induction ceremony was held in Lexington on June 23.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In