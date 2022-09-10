Wearing the purple jacket of the Kentucky Football Pro Football Hall of Fame, Paducah Tilghman alum George Wilson encouraged PTHS students to pursue their dreams despite obstacles at a Friday ceremony held at McRight Field on the campus of Paducah Tilghman High School.
Wilson was a member of the 2022 class of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame that included Lee Calland, Randall Cobb, Steve Ortmayer, Elbie Nickel, and Reggie Swinton. He played for the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans from 2005 — 2014. The official induction ceremony was held in Lexington on June 23.
“George is the first pro football player from this part of the state to be inducted into the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame,” said Frank Minnifield, Executive Director of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Sometimes playing professional football brings out the worst in people, but it seems to have brought out the best in George. So we’re happy to be here today to celebrate George’s induction with his family and friends.”
Wilson encouraged the gathered students to persevere in pursuing their dreams through hard work and a commitment to persevere.
“Your dream must be protected and nurtured each and every day,” said Wilson. “You must believe in yourself so much that it doesn’t matter what anyone else says.
“Whatever your situation may be today, don’t be deterred. Every day that you wake up and have breath in your lungs, and a sound body and mind, you have a chance to fight for what you want in life.”
