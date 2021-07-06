LOUISVILLE — It was expected, and Tuesday the University of Louisville made it official, announcing that the KFC Yum Center will return to full capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games and volleyball matches next season after operating at only 15% capacity last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
All other home venues will also operate at full capacity. U of L announced in late May that all football games at Cardinal Stadium would return to 100% capacity. Attendance in the 60,000-seat stadium was capped at 12,000 last season.
“As the positive momentum continues around the local health climate, we are thrilled to welcome Card Nation back home to ALL of our venues for this upcoming academic year,” Vince Tyra, athletic director and vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics, said in a statement. “As grateful as we are to our fans for sticking with us from their homes this past year, it’ll be incredible to see our teams competing in front of live, full, loud home crowds here in The Ville. We need you, Cards fans. ... No one cheers like us. Let’s have some fun.”
Tyra said fans can purchase season tickets for the 2021 volleyball season now, while returning men’s and women’s basketball season ticket holders can renew season tickets through their My Cardinals Account. Admission will be free for regular season men’s and women’s soccer and field hockey matches during the 2021 season.
