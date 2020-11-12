LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville’s 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball schedule completes a challenging 27-game 2020-21 schedule for the Cardinals.

U of L will play six ACC opponents twice this season, including Duke, Virginia, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Pittsburgh. Seven mid-week games are still to be decided between a Tuesday or Wednesday. Game times and television designations will come later.

“Although it’s been a long time coming, we sure look forward to a competitive schedule as usual,” said U of L head coach Chris Mack. “I give a lot of credit to (assistant coach) Dino Gaudio, who worked the phones like an operator putting together our-nonconference schedule. The ACC schedule is always a challenge no matter how they put the games together. We’re looking forward to Nov. 25th!”

Louisville plays its first ACC game of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 16 against N.C. State in the KFC Yum Center. After that ACC opener, four of the Cardinals’ next six ACC games will be on the road, beginning with playing at Pittsburgh on Dec. 22 in U of L’s last conference game before the new year.

U of L opens the season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois, its first of five games in the early season bubble event Louisville is hosting, which includes the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

Nov. 25 Southern Illinois

Nov. 27 Seton Hall

Nov. 29 Prairie View A&M

Dec. 1 Western Kentucky

Dec. 4 UNC Greensboro

Dec. 9 at Wisconsin

Dec. 16 N.C. State

Dec. 22 at Pittsburgh

Dec. 26 Kentucky

Jan. 2 at Boston College

Jan. 5 Virginia Tech

Jan. 9 Georgia Tech

Jan. 12 at Wake Forest

Jan. 16 at Miami

Jan. 18 Florida State

Jan. 23 Duke

Jan. 30 Boston College

Feb. 2 at Syracuse

Feb. 6 at Virginia

Feb. 9 Pittsburgh

Feb. 13 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 16 Syracuse

Feb. 20 at North Carolina

Feb. 23 Notre Dame

Feb. 27 at Duke

Mar. 2 at Clemson

Mar. 6 Virginia

Mar. 9 ACC Championship (Washington, D.C.)

Times to be announced later.

