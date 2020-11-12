LOUISVILLE — The University of Louisville’s 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball schedule completes a challenging 27-game 2020-21 schedule for the Cardinals.
U of L will play six ACC opponents twice this season, including Duke, Virginia, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Boston College and Pittsburgh. Seven mid-week games are still to be decided between a Tuesday or Wednesday. Game times and television designations will come later.
“Although it’s been a long time coming, we sure look forward to a competitive schedule as usual,” said U of L head coach Chris Mack. “I give a lot of credit to (assistant coach) Dino Gaudio, who worked the phones like an operator putting together our-nonconference schedule. The ACC schedule is always a challenge no matter how they put the games together. We’re looking forward to Nov. 25th!”
Louisville plays its first ACC game of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 16 against N.C. State in the KFC Yum Center. After that ACC opener, four of the Cardinals’ next six ACC games will be on the road, beginning with playing at Pittsburgh on Dec. 22 in U of L’s last conference game before the new year.
U of L opens the season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois, its first of five games in the early season bubble event Louisville is hosting, which includes the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.
Nov. 25 Southern Illinois
Nov. 27 Seton Hall
Nov. 29 Prairie View A&M
Dec. 1 Western Kentucky
Dec. 4 UNC Greensboro
Dec. 9 at Wisconsin
Dec. 16 N.C. State
Dec. 22 at Pittsburgh
Dec. 26 Kentucky
Jan. 2 at Boston College
Jan. 5 Virginia Tech
Jan. 9 Georgia Tech
Jan. 12 at Wake Forest
Jan. 16 at Miami
Jan. 18 Florida State
Jan. 23 Duke
Jan. 30 Boston College
Feb. 2 at Syracuse
Feb. 6 at Virginia
Feb. 9 Pittsburgh
Feb. 13 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 16 Syracuse
Feb. 20 at North Carolina
Feb. 23 Notre Dame
Feb. 27 at Duke
Mar. 2 at Clemson
Mar. 6 Virginia
Mar. 9 ACC Championship (Washington, D.C.)
Times to be announced later.
