RUSSELLVILLE — Hopkinsville Tigers’ head coach Craig Clayton said his team wouldn’t be surprised by Logan County’s offensive attack the second time around.
He was right.
The Tigers came out swinging with their best offensive attack since week two of the season and the defense followed behind as they cruised to a 42-20 win over the Cougars in the second round of the playoffs in Russellville on Friday night.
Clayton said outside of the touchdown they gave up in the second quarter, the defense played much better in matchup number two with Logan
“We gave up a fourth and 25 for their first touchdown … but I thought we played great.” he said. “(Kemaure) Mumford played great. He hadn’t started a game all year and he came off the edge and really played incredible. You don’t know until you watch the tape but the main thing I told them was we played hard, didn’t take any plays off and didn’t turn the ball over. That’s how you win football games.”
The defense followed behind the offense though. The Tigers scored on their first three drives of the game and didn’t punt the ball until the second half.
Despite leading rusher Jay’Den Dillard tweaking his ankle in warmups, Hoptown executed their offense very fluently throughout the game.
“We had some other stuff we were going to run … everything generated around him pretty much,” Clayton said. “He carried it well enough to get some big plays out of him. ... Ventral Baker came in and did a great job. Emmanuel Cheatham actually got two touchdowns — one on offense and one of defense.
“Overall, great game. I thought Reece Jesse played better — better than he’d been playing. And I thought Trey Jefferson played his best game of the year. He hit all of the receivers he should’ve hit and then some. Didn’t make any bad decisions and if we play like that, we can be pretty good.”
But Dillard still carried the load for Hoptown, nearly rushing for 100 yards with the carries he got in the game.
“I thought he’d have another 150 yard game this week,” he said of DIllard. “I think he got about 15 carries. Which I thought was good with his ankle. He made every one of them count. He made some crucial runs in some crucial situations. I’m super proud of him.”
Hoptown put Logan on its back foot with two scoring drives in the first quarter. Through 12 minutes of play, the Tigers scored more points than they did the entirety of the first game against the Cougars. Cheatham and Baker, who lifted some of the load off of Dillard, scored the two touchdowns to put Hoptown up 14-0.
While the offense did its work, the defense brought it later.
Cheatham got his second touchdown of the game thanks to a 92-yard pick-six on a target to Anthony “Rooster” Woodard.
His score put Hoptown up 28-7 in the third quarter and put the Tigers well into the driver’s seat.
From there Hoptown closed things out, completing their revenge tour of Calloway and Logan, the only two teams to defeat them this year.
Clayton said the big difference in the two games the second time around was the turnovers.
“The two games we lost, we had nine turnovers,” Clayton said. “We changed our offense and we went to get the ball out quicker and more of a power run and get going style and I think we accomplished that, but we can do better.”
The Tigers will host the third round of the playoffs at the Stadium of Champions, as they will face off against John Hardin.
Coached by for Franklin-Simpson coach Doug Preston, Clayton said he has an idea of what to expect next week.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going to get winged-T and 4-3,” Clayton said of John Hardin. “I kind of know what they’re going to do. I played them my first year here. Really good football coach. I’m sure they’re going to be well-coached and well-disciplined. We’ll have our work cut out for us.
“We’ll go through our normal preparation. Some guys that didn’t play this week may play next week because we’ve got enough players playing pretty good so we put people in certain slots to match up with the teams we’re playing.”
HOPKINSVILLE 42, LOGAN COUNTY 20
HHS14 7 14 7 — 42
LCHS0 7 0 13 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
HOP: Jefferson 41 pass to Baker (PAT good), 7-0, 11:32 1Q
HOP: Cheatham 10 rush (PAT good), 14-0, 3:57 1Q
LC: Blake 25 pass to Woodard (PAT good), 14-7, 9:23 2Q
HOP: Jefferson 15 pass to Jesse (PAT good), 21-7, 2:59 2Q
HOP: Cheatham 92 interception return (PAT good), 28-7, 8:35 3Q
HOP: Jefferson 26 pass to Mercer (PAT good), 35-7, 1:26 3Q
LC: Sells 4 rush (2-point no good), 35-13, 11:12 4Q
HOP: Jones 11 rush (PAT good), 42-13, 3:35 4Q
LC: Yates 3 rush (PAT good), 42-20, 0:35 4Q
INDIVIDUAL STATS
PASSING LEADERS
HOP: Trey Jefferson: 6-10-137-3
LC: Wyatt Blake: 6-10-57-1
RUSHING LEADERS
HOP: Jay’Den Dillard: 16-92
LC: Wyatt Blake: 12-86
RECEIVING LEADERS
HOP: Reece Jesse: 4-68-1, Ventrail Baker: 1-42-1
LC: Anthony Woodard: 5-61-1, Jaden Sells: 3-36
