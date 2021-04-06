1. James Madison (4-0, 2-0 CAA), 981 points (30 first-place votes). Previous Ranking: 1; Week 8 Result: Postponed at then-No. 15 Richmond
2. North Dakota State (5-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 939 (6). Previous Ranking: 2; Week 8 Result: Postponed vs. then-No. 4 South Dakota State
3. Weber State (4-0 Big Sky), 917 (1). Previous Ranking: 3; Week 8 Result: 19-16 win at Southern Utah
4. South Dakota State (4-1 Missouri Valley), 874 (2). Previous Ranking: 4; Week 8 Result: Postponed at then-No. 2 North Dakota State
5. Sam Houston (4-0 Southland), 848 (1). Previous Ranking: 5; Week 8 Result: 24-16 win at Northwestern State
6. North Dakota (4-1 Missouri Valley), 803. Previous Ranking: 6; Week 8 Result: Canceled at then-No. 19 Missouri State
7. Kennesaw State (4-0, 2-0 Big South), 751. Previous Ranking: 7; Week 8 Result: 35-0 win over Robert Morris
8. Delaware (3-0 CAA), 716. Previous Ranking: 8; Week 8 Result: Canceled at Albany
9. Eastern Washington (4-1 Big Sky), 689. Previous Ranking: 9; Week 8 Result: 32-22 win at then-No. 11 UC Davis
10. Jacksonville State (8-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley), 640. Previous Ranking: 12; Week 8 Result: 44-23 win at Eastern Illinois
11. Villanova (2-1 CAA), 535. Previous Ranking: 16; Week 8 Result: 44-17 win at Maine
12. Richmond (3-0 CAA), 517. Previous Ranking: 15; Week 8 Result: Postponed vs. then-No. 1 James Madison
13. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 441. Previous Ranking: 11; Week 8 Result: 32-22 loss to then-No. 9 Eastern Washington
14. VMI (5-1 Southern), 413. Previous Ranking: 10; Week 8 Result: 24-20 loss to ETSU
15. Missouri State (4-4, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 343. Previous Ranking: 19; Week 8 Result: Canceled at then-No. 6 North Dakota
16. Southern Illinois (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 330. Previous Ranking: 18; Week 8 Result: Canceled at Illinois State
17. Murray State (5-1 Ohio Valley), 294. Previous Ranking: 14; Week 8 Result: 34-31 loss at Austin Peay
18. Nicholls (4-2, 3-2 Southland), 293. Previous Ranking: 13; Week 8 Result: 43-31 loss at McNeese
19. UIW (3-1 Southland), 255. Previous Ranking: 20; West 8 Result: No game
20. Monmouth (2-0 Big South), 250. Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 8 Result: 48-19 win over Gardner-Webb
21. ETSU (4-1 Southern), 245. Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 8 Result: 24-20 win at VMI
22. Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 243. Previous Ranking: 22; Week 8 Result: Postponed vs. New Hampshire
23. Southeastern Louisiana (3-2 Southland), 190. Previous Ranking: 25; Week 8 Result: 42-12 win over Lamar
24. Northern Iowa (3-3 Missouri Valley), 171. Previous Ranking: 23; Week 8 Result: Canceled at South Dakota
T25. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 94. Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 8 Result: 34-31 win over Murray State
T25. Duquesne (4-0 Northeast), 94. Previous Ranking: Unranked; Week 8 Result: No game
Dropped Out: Chattanooga (17); Furman (21); Idaho (23)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Furman 42, Davidson 20, Gardner-Webb 18, New Hampshire 15, Idaho 10, Maine 10, Southern 10, Mercer 6, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3
