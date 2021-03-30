School (FPV) W-L Pts Prv
1. James Madison (31) 4-0 982 1
2. N. Dakota St. (5) 5-1 937 2
3. Weber St. (1) 3-0 915 3
4. S. Dakota St. (2) 4-1 882 4
5. Sam Houston (1) 3-0 839 5
6. N. Dakota 4-1 791 6
7. Kennesaw St. 3-0 728 8
8. Delaware 3-0 719 11
9. E. Washington 3-1 615 12
10. VMI 5-0 593 14
11. UC Davis 3-1 559 15
12. Jacksonville St. 7-2 535 7
13. Nicholls 4-1 522 17
14. Murray St. 5-0 474 19
15. Richmond 3-0 410 21
16. Villanova 1-1 367 14
17. Chattanooga 3-2 304 9
18. S. Illinois 4-3 267 10
19. Missouri St. 4-4 226 NR
20. UIW 3-1 206 13
21. Furman 3-2 194 20
22. Rhode Island 2-1 181 18
23. UNI 3-3 176 22
24. Idaho 2-1 110 NR
25. SE Louisiana 2-2 103 23
Others receiving votes: Maine (82), Monmouth (61), Tarleton St. (37), San Diego (36), Duquesne (35), Gardner-Webb (35), New Hampshire (30), Jackson St. (28), Austin Peay (11), ETSU (10).
