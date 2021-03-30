School (FPV) W-L Pts Prv

1. James Madison (31) 4-0 982 1

2. N. Dakota St. (5) 5-1 937 2

3. Weber St. (1) 3-0 915 3

4. S. Dakota St. (2) 4-1 882 4

5. Sam Houston (1) 3-0 839 5

6. N. Dakota 4-1 791 6

7. Kennesaw St. 3-0 728 8

8. Delaware 3-0 719 11

9. E. Washington 3-1 615 12

10. VMI 5-0 593 14

11. UC Davis 3-1 559 15

12. Jacksonville St. 7-2 535 7

13. Nicholls 4-1 522 17

14. Murray St. 5-0 474 19

15. Richmond 3-0 410 21

16. Villanova 1-1 367 14

17. Chattanooga 3-2 304 9

18. S. Illinois 4-3 267 10

19. Missouri St. 4-4 226 NR

20. UIW 3-1 206 13

21. Furman 3-2 194 20

22. Rhode Island 2-1 181 18

23. UNI 3-3 176 22

24. Idaho 2-1 110 NR

25. SE Louisiana 2-2 103 23

Others receiving votes: Maine (82), Monmouth (61), Tarleton St. (37), San Diego (36), Duquesne (35), Gardner-Webb (35), New Hampshire (30), Jackson St. (28), Austin Peay (11), ETSU (10).

