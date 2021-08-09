LOUISVILLE — Football season got under way for Louisville on Sunday morning when the Cardinals opened fall camp, and a few players wasted no time in catching coach Scott Satterfield’s eye among the 116 players on the practice fields near the Trager Center.
They included a quarterbacking veteran along with a newcomer to the position. Returning, of course, are starter Malik Cunningham and backup Evan Conley. During several offseason press conferences, Satterfield had talked about Cunningham’s development, which he noted was already in evidence.
“I liked the way Malik threw the ball today,” Satterfield said. “He was confident out there and was able to dump the ball down when there wasn’t anything open. He didn’t force anything, made great decisions. One of our early drills he takes it about 60 for a touchdown and he hasn’t done that for a long time. So it was fun to see him out there. He’s running the show, and that leadership part has really, really gained throughout the last six months.”
Cunningham’s improvement was expected. More surprising on opening day was a newcomer at quarterback — junior college transfer Brock Domann (6-foot-2, 225 pounds), who among other things threw a deep touchdown pass to Shai Werts.
A native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Domann led Pine Creek High School to three Class 4-A state championships. He played the 2018 season at Ventura College and had 1,568 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and added 580 yards and seven TDs rushing. In six games at Independence Community College this past spring he completed 108 of 190 passes for 1,540 yards and 10 touchdowns to earn JUCO All-American honors.
Satterfield raved about Domann’s accuracy.
“We worked him out this summer and there were maybe three throws that were off out of the whole 30-minute workout,” he said. “It was a really good workout. He has the tools to throw the football and he’s faster than I thought from film. We needed another quarterback, a little more depth there. I thought he did good today; you couldn’t tell it was his first day.”
Satterfield also had praise for wide receiver Justin Marshall (“had a great day, looked awesome out there”); defensive end YaYa Diaby (“a lot stronger, looks very impressive”); safety/cornerback Chandler Jones (“gives us a dynamic guy that we can use in cover situations at safety”); and running back Maurice Burkley.
Burkley missed the last two games of the 2020 season with a hip injury that required surgery, but looked fully recovered.
“It’s amazing what he was able to do to be able to come back,” Satterfield said. “To have hip surgery and come back, a lot of credit to him because he showed up every time the training room was open. He looked good today.”
Overall, Satterfield said he was pleased with Sunday’s debut, the first of 25 practices before U of L’s season opener against Ole Miss on Sept. 6 in Atlanta.
“Excited about what we saw out there on the field,” he said. “A lot of guys. To me that’s one of the things that stood out, 116 guys, that’s a lot of bodies, a lot of newcomers. So new faces for us to learn. We’ve got a long way to go, but after the first day very encouraged by what we saw.
“What a great group. I’m really excited about this team, excited about our guys. They are fun to be around and they go hard. They care about each other and all those things translate into success.”
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
