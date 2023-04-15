Signing

Multi-sport Paducah Tilghman athlete, Dasia Garland signs with Campbellsville University to continue her academic and track career. Pictured from left to right: Campbellsville track and field Coach Anthony Thompson, Dasia Garland and mother Tracey Lennox.

 Photo by Wayne Walden /PTHS

Paducah Tilghman senior Dasia Garland signed a track and field scholarship with Campbellsville University at a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman High School on April 14.

Garland has run track for six years. She finished ninth in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump at the 2022 Class 2A Kentucky State track and field meet. She finished 10th in the long jump and eighth in the triple jump at the 2021 Class 2A Kentucky State track and field meet. Garland also played varsity basketball for the Lady Tornado. She was named to the Second District All-Tournament team and was an Honorable Mention pick for The Paducah Sun All Purchase Girls Basketball team for the 2022-23 season.

