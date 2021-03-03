Ballard Memorial’s Madison Calvin put up 37 points at Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday, but it was the Lady Blue Tornado that came away with a 79-58 victory.
Calvin proved hard to stop offensively, but so too did Tilghman sophomore Dasia Garland, who finished with a career-high 30 points in nearly keeping pace with her high-scoring counterpart.
“I wanted to lock Mady down on defense, so I wasn’t really worried about offense. So the fact that I got 30 (points), I was like, ‘OK!’ ” Garland told The Sun after the game. “Towards the beginning of the fourth quarter, I saw we were kind of close (in point totals), and I wanted to stay up there with her. But at the beginning, I wasn’t even worried about it. I just wanted to make sure I played my part on the team and did what I had to do on defense.”
Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe had high praise for Garland after the game.
“She was focused in tonight,” Griffes-Devoe said. “She knows what it takes to get to that next level that she wants, and she’s embraced that and has been working really hard. So hopefully this is a stepping stone and she just keeps on going.”
Garland scored eight points in the opening quarter of Tuesday’s game to help Tilghman (6-7) jump out to a 17-12 lead after eight minutes. She added 10 more in the second frame to finish with 18 in the opening half. Calvin, meanwhile, had 22 first-half points, including all 18 of the Lady Bombers’ points in the second quarter.
Five straight points from Calvin pulled Ballard Memorial (6-10) within two, 19-17, in the early stages of the second quarter, but the Lady Tornado never lost the lead. Following a 6-0 Tilghman run via four points from Garland and two from sophomore Diamond Gray later in the period, Calvin added a personal 11-3 run to bring the Lady Bombers back within two, 32-30, with 1:04 left in the half. Tilghman closed the quarter with four points from Garland, however, to take a 36-30 edge into halftime.
Tilghman opened the third quarter with a 9-3 run highlighted by a 3-pointer from junior Kiarri Jackson to go up by 12.
The Lady Tornado added runs of 7-0 and 6-0 later in the period en route to taking a 59-43 lead into the fourth quarter and cruising from there.
Griffes-Devoe said she was proud of how her team was able to wear Calvin down over the course of the game in an effort led by Garland.
“She’s a great player, just awesome,” she said of Calvin. “But our defense settled in, and Dasia went man-to-man on her and kept her grounded, and she couldn’t do what she did in the first half. We wanted to wear her down, and it worked because I think she got tired.”
Calvin was held to five points in the third quarter and scored 10 points over the final eight minutes. Garland had seven points of her own in the fourth period as Tilghman closed out the win.
Gray finished with 21 points to join Garland in double figures for Tilghman, which also got nine from Jackson, eight from senior Natalie Warren and seven from sophomore Abigail Wurth.
Freshman Nevaeh Yates scored 11 points and was the only other Lady Bomber besides Calvin to score more than four points.
Though she had a career night and was pleased with her effort, Garland wasn’t completely satisfied.
She did miss one free throw, going 3-for-4 from the line in the game, giving her something to work on moving forward.
“I need to work on making all my free throws because I did miss one,” she said. “All I can do is keep working hard in practice. My teammates push me in practice, and I’m just going to keep working hard and work on my free throws for sure.”
GIRLS
TILGHMAN 79, BALLARD 58
Ballard 12 18 13 15 — 58
Tilghman 17 19 23 20 — 79
Ballard leading scorers: Calvin 37, Yates 11, O’Connor 4.
Tilghman leading scorers: Garland 30, Gray 21, Jackson 9.
Blue Tornado rout BombersBack-to-back 3-pointers from seniors Eli Brown and Tragen Arthur got the Paducah Tilghman boys basketball team up and running Tuesday against visiting Ballard Memorial, and the Blue Tornado continued to pour it on in an eventual 70-26 victory.
“Coach (Jimmie) Holder is doing a good job down there. Hats off to him for putting the time in to get those guys ready. It was just one of those games where they were overmatched,” Tilghman head coach Greg Overstreet said after the game.
Arthur and sophomore Darionte Ragsdale connected on consecutive triples later in the first quarter to put Tilghman up 22-1. Junior Dale Young added a 3-pointer of his own to send the Blue Tornado (14-3) into the second quarter leading 25-3.Junior Mian Shaw drained a 3-pointer with just under five minutes remaining in the first half to put Tilghman up 32-6, and the Blue Tornado led 46-13 at halftime. They took a 60-16 edge into the fourth quarter.
Getting out to the big lead early allowed Overstreet to play multiple lineup combinations throughout the game in what marked the Blue Tornado’s sixth straight win. Leading scorers included Brown (14 points), Shaw (12) and Arthur (11).
Tilghman made 11 3-pointers in the game, led by three from Arthur and two each from Shaw and Young.
“We’ve been shooting at a high rate for the last six or seven games. I think we’re 50-plus (%) from the 3-point line,” Overstreet said. “When Eli made that first one (to start the game), I said, ‘Well, I guess we haven’t slowed down any. We’re back at it again.’ ”
He attributed the high rate of shot-making to great shot selection.
“Our shot selection is so good,” he said. “We’re sharing the ball at a high level. We’ve been averaging 17 or 18 assists a game, and we’ve been getting really good looks, which sure makes it easier.” The Bombers were led in scoring by senior Kyle Hollingsworth (8 points), freshman Keaton Overstreet (6) and eighth-grader Jace Birney (5).
BOYS TILGHMAN 70, BALLARD 26
Ballard 3 10 3 10 — 26
Tilghman 25 21 14 10 — 70
Ballard leading scorers: Hollingsworth 8, Overstreet 6, Birney 5.
Tilghman leading scorers: Brown 14, Shaw 12, Arthur 11.
