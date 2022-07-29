Gardner and Whaley

Sam Gardner (28) and Alex Whaley (30) look to chase baseball dreams beyond Racer baseball.

 BY MSU ATHLETICS

Two former Murray State Baseball players are chasing their professional dreams this summer in two different leagues.

Sam Gardner, of Shelbyville, Tenn., is pitching with the Gateway Grizzlies in Frontier League and Alec Whaley is doing the same with the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In