Two former Murray State Baseball players are chasing their professional dreams this summer in two different leagues.
Sam Gardner, of Shelbyville, Tenn., is pitching with the Gateway Grizzlies in Frontier League and Alec Whaley is doing the same with the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League.
“It’s no surprise to me that Alec and Sam are both having individual success and making themselves appealing to pro baseball,” said Murray State Coach Dan Skirka. “Both have big time work ethics and they give everything they can into their careers. I’m so happy for them and look forward to following their careers.”
Gardner last played for the Racers in the 2021 season in which he was an All-Ohio Valley Conference pick after becoming the Racers’ ace with a team-high 68 innings with 74 strikeouts and a 5.50 ERA.
This summer with the Grizzlies, the righthander has appeared in 19 games with an ERA of 5.72 in 50.1 innings with 58 strikeouts. The Shelbyville, Tennessee native was recently given an opportunity to pitch from the bullpen and it seems to be to his liking. Since June 19, Gardner has 13 appearances with an ERA of 2.98 in 15.1 innings with 25 strikeouts and only three walks.
Whaley, out of O’Fallon, Mo., finished up his college career last spring as the Murray State career leader in appearances with 109. Overcoming two serious injuries that limited him to only six appearances in 2019 and 2020, Whaley reinvented himself into a submarine thrower to remain effective in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He ultimately threw 193 career innings with 147 and an ERA of 5.31.
The MLB Draft League is a new effort by Major League Baseball to provide a chance for prospects to show their talent, while the Frontier League is also a partner with MLB and prospects are being evaluated there as well.
