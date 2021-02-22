Seniors Parker MacCauley and Jack Bell along with junior Cade Flemming and sophomore Daniel Willet each had double digits to propel the St. Mary Vikings to a 69-46 win against the Community Christian Warriors on Saturday night.
Bell finished with 13 points and Willet with 10 after having a big third quarter.
Fleming in the second quarter helped pull the Vikings away from the Warriors when he scored 14 of his 16 points.
MacCauley also had a big second quarter, recording six of his 14 points.
The Warriors’ 8th grader Prince Kahnplaye led the team in the first quarter with six points and that got the game close with the 13-12 Warriors lead at the end of the first.
From there St. Mary started to put on the gas. The Vikings held a 10-point lead (35-25) at the half.
Sophomore Tyson Winsett, who was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 14 points, had his best quarter in the third when he scored eight points.
Despite the better offensive quarter by the Warriors, the Vikings went into the final eight minutes with a 47-34 lead.
The final frame was dominated by the Vikings with 22 points in the quarter to push the game out of reach.
St. Mary12 23 12 22 — 69
CCA13 12 9 12 — 46
