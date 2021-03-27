MURRAY — Four Murray players scored in double figures to lead the Tigers to a 61-53 First Region Tournament semifinal win over Paducah Tilghman on Friday in the CFSB Center.
Murray outscored Tilghman 17-9 in the decisive fourth quarter after the game’s first 24 minutes were all even, as seniors Gabe Taylor and Grant Whitaker scored all but two of the Tiger tallies in the final period.
Murray head coach Dior Curtis praised his defense after the win.
“We hang our hard hat on the defensive side of the ball,” Curtis said. “We want to limit guys’ points. We let Eli Brown go on a bit of a run there that we don’t normally get on, but he is a really good player. You know defense wins championships. I know that’s cliche, but that’s what we have to be able to do.”
Both teams came out of the gate hot in the first quarter.
Each team traded baskets in the first minute before Paducah Tilghman started with the first run of the game. The Blue Tornado jumped out to an early 9-3 lead before Murray answered with a run of its own.
After the first eight minutes, Murray led 19-16 after a last-second buzzer-beater by Taylor, who had nine points in the first quarter.
Tilghman scored the first four points of the second quarter, but from there Murray responded with a 7-0 run going into a timeout with two minutes left. The Blue Tornado came out of the timeout and responded with six quick points.
Both teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter and went into halftime with the score tied at 31-31.
Tilghman opened the second half with the first five points of the quarter to take a 36-31 lead.
But the Tigers responded with an 11-0 run to take the lead back, 42-36, before the teams deadlocked at 44-all entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams went back and forth with the lead throughout the final eight minutes, but a late 9-0 run was the deciding factor for the Tigers to get the win.
Taylor finished with a game-high 17 points. Qwanie McCallister added 16, Whitaker 15 and Trey Boggess 11 for the Tigers (17-7), who’ll take a five-game winning streak into the title tilt.
Mian Shaw led Tilghman (18-6) with 16 points. Eli Brown pitched in 12 and Tragen Arthur 11.
MURRAY 61, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 53
Paducah Tilghman 16 15 13 9 — 53
Murray 19 12 13 17 — 61
Murray Leading Scorers: G. Taylor 17, Q. McAllister 16, G. Whitaker 15, T. Boggess 11.
Paducah Tilghman Leading Scorers: M. Shaw 16, E. Brown 12, T. Arthur 11, J. Goodwin 5, B. Thomas 5.
