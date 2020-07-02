Galloway targeting some big decisions

Life is beginning to move extremely fast for Sophie Galloway. And that’s OK. The west Kentucky track star is hardly rattled. She’s used to speed.
And some big decisions are on a bright horizon.
In the immediacy, where will she be spending her senior year of high school? Is it with Graves County, where her heart has been for the past three years? Or will she return to her native Marshall County — a place she’s always called “home” — and suit up as a Lady Marshal?
Will she play basketball, after passing it up this past junior year to focus on the indoor track circuit? Or is the hoops cage no longer in her veins?
More importantly, where is she going to college? Will it be at some school far-and-away from Kentucky? Or is she sticking closer to home, where the self-proclaimed “Southern gal” can keep touch with her roots?
Don’t worry. Galloway has answers. She always has.
“I’ve kind of grown up quickly my whole life,” Galloway said. “I’ve always been with the older people on teams. And I’ve just kind of learned this year that it’s time for me to grow up. I’m fixing to be a senior. I just turned 18. It’s time for me to figure out my life.
“Also, during this quarantine, I kind of realized what I was missing. Before this, I was kind of scatterbrained. Just like, ‘Oh, yay track!’ But it’s time to get serious. I’m fixing to sign with a school and go off on my own. I guess I didn’t realize how much I had going for me, and I’m really taking it serious now. I just want to do the right thing and make everyone proud, you know?”
Open optionsWhile the most-recent global pandemic claimed what almost-certainly would’ve been another podium moment for Galloway at the KHSAA Class 3A Track & Field Championships — a place she’s earned five individual titles — her list of achievements speaks for itself.
Recently minted as Kentucky’s three-time Gatorade Track & Field athlete, the 6-foot tall Marshall County native notes she’s “blessed” to already have strong enough marks in multiple categories for a robust recruiting profile.
Why, just this last weekend at The Lions Relays at Faith Academy in Marble Falls, Texas, she won four of her five events — posting personal bests in high jump (5-6) and triple jump (42-0, currently the nation’s top mark in high school), while winning the 100-meter hurdles (14.7 seconds) and the long jump (18-10.5).
Now, she’s headed to Florida this upcoming weekend for another outdoors meet with coach Gary Kinder and Kindersports out of Brentwood, Tennessee, where she’ll compete in her first-ever official heptathlon (100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin throw, 800-meter run).
So while the nation celebrates its birthday, Galloway will hopefully be celebrating another large step in her blossoming career, while edging ever closer to making a college decision.
“It all started with me not playing basketball (junior year),” Galloway notes. “I was able to compete during the winter with indoor meets, and I was able to prove what I had there coming out of the gates. Yes, it (was rough) that I didn’t get my junior season, but (recruiters) don’t really look at that. They look at your consistency, so based on what I jumped this last weekend in Austin, what I did this winter and what I did last year (as a sophomore/junior), my consistency is what matters. My recruiting can only go up from here, and my senior season doesn’t really matter.”
This doesn’t mean she isn’t taking senior year seriously. No, don’t be fooled. Once the KHSAA made official the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, Galloway went to work training at home, at Land Between the Lakes, and even with her coach Gary Kinder and her Kindersports team in Brentwood, Tennessee — as the group built a makeshift facility near his home.
“We built a runway, and we were actually jumping onto the pole vault mats that we brought from the high school because we couldn’t dig a pit,” Galloway described. “We made a shot put ring. We have a long jump runway. We’ve got a javelin area. We’ve got everything you need for track in his backyard, and I’m going to be honest: it’s the best facility I’ve ever trained on. It’s raised my numbers and my jumps by a significant amount. And I’m not sure what it is, but I’ve really trained well in this place.”
It makes sense; Kinder is a former U.S. Olympian who participated in the 1988 decathlon, and he made the nation’s squad by finishing first in the 1988 Olympic trials with a personal-best 8,293 points. Those experiences are being paid forward.
With all of this in mind, Galloway is currently keeping her options a bit closer to her heart. Schools from the SEC, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and the Ivy League are in consistent contact, and her only clue is a clever one.
“I’m a Southern girl, so anything Kentucky and below, you can probably assume is in the running,” she said with a laugh. “It’s an honor to get (big offers elsewhere), but they don’t have bow fishing and duck hunting (out west), so I don’t think I’m going to make it in a place like Arizona.”
Graves or Marshall?Up to this point, Galloway has done some of her greatest work as a Lady Eagle under coach Bobby Potts.
But it’s official; Galloway will be a Lady Marshal for her final high school season. And there’s a cogent, thoughtful reason as to why, aside from the fact she lives there.
“During the coronavirus, (Graves County) didn’t have a track facility for me there, so I couldn’t go there to train,” Galloway explained. “And I couldn’t go to Nashville to train. So I was having to work with what I could. I think it’s best for me, if this sparks up again during the fall — the whole coronavirus thing — that I have a track to work on. And I think that me being seven minutes away from Marshall County High School is a benefit, because I can’t go to Murray State and train there anymore like I used to.
“I love Graves County, and I’ll always be an Eagle by heart. But it’s just better for me and my career ... and it’s not Graves County’s fault ... but I need to have somewhere to train and do what I need to do to be successful.”
Basketball or no?Which brings her to thoughts of basketball. Thoughts of a sport she loves almost as much as track and field.
Perhaps the most-improved player in the First Region two years ago, Galloway is no stranger to The Paducah Sun’s All-Purchase Team — a place she earned after averaging a team-best 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 55.7% shooting from the floor for Aaron Beth during the 2018-19 season.
Like her college decision, Galloway isn’t close to committing to whether she’ll be playing basketball for the Lady Marshals in 2020-21, because there are so many — ahem, hurdles — in the way.
There’s coronavirus, and the possibility it could limit in-school activities and even the upcoming season.
There’s her college decision, something she’s hoping gets settled by no later than the end of October or early November.
But she’s not saying “no,” and, in fact, if everything falls into place just the way she’s hoping timeline-wise, she’s going to say “yes.”
“I miss it,” she admitted. “That is the sport that is kind of ‘my silence.’ I play it just because I love it, and it’s not that stressful on me.
“I’m not going to make that decision right now until my life is sorted. But if we do (get it sorted), I’m playing basketball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.