LEXINGTON — The KHSAA State Track and Field Championships concluded Saturday with the Class 3A meet at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex. Marshall County senior Sophie Galloway was one of the stars of the meet, coming away with three state titles and setting new records in the 100 meter hurdles and triple jump.
Galloway, a University of Tennessee signee, set a new state record in the triple jump with a distance of 41-7.75, besting the previous state best of 40-7 that she set in 2019 as a member of the Graves County track team. She won the event by a margin of nearly 5 feet on Saturday.
Galloway also set a new Class 3A record in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 14.10 seconds. The previous 3A record was 14.29 seconds, which was set by Valley’s Shandy Boyd and North Hardin’s Kianna Gray in 1992 and 2014, respectively. Galloway finished almost 1.5 seconds ahead of second place on Saturday.
The third and final 2021 state title for Galloway came in the long jump with a distance of 18-10.75, which was more than a foot clear of second place. She closes her high school career with 10 state titles to her name.
Galloway wasn’t the only First Region athlete to win a state title on Saturday, though, as McCracken County’s Donsten Brown (high jump) and Marshall County’s Will Davis (400 meter dash), Cade Flatt (800 meter run) and Ben Fiser (discus throw) joined her in that distinction. The Marshall County boys 4x400 meter relay team of Isaiah Kirby, Flatt, Preston Lamb and Davis also won a state championship.
Brown, a University of Kentucky signee, had his sights set on reaching the 7-foot mark in the high jump during his senior season but was unable to get there Saturday. However, his mark of 6-8 was 2 inches clear of the rest of the field.
Davis, meanwhile, set a school record with a time of 48.11 seconds in the 400 meter dash to cap off his junior season with a state title. Flatt, a junior, posted a time of 1:51.89 in the 800 meter run to win that event by about 5 seconds. Fiser, a junior, tallied a distance of 160-1 in the discus throw, which was 4 feet ahead of second place.
Kirby, Flatt, Lamb and Davis ran the 4x400 in a time of 3:21.80, setting a new school record.
Other top-five finishes from First Region athletes included McCracken County junior LeAndre Bolen Jr.’s fourth place in the shot put and Fiser’s fifth in the same event.
In the overall team standings, Galloway sparked the Lady Marshals (33 points) to a fifth-place finish. DuPont Manual won the girls championship with 58 points. The Marshall County boys (46 points) placed third overall behind St. Xavier (79) and Male (76). The McCracken County boys tied North Hardin for 16th place with 15.5 points.
Complete results for all area athletes that competed in Saturday’s meet are below.
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
23. Caleb Joyce, Corbin Knight, Thomas Newton, Jeremiah Grogan (McCracken County), 8:51.70
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 14.10
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
11. Laney Evans, Layne Pea, Charley Pursley, Jordyn Reed (Marshall County), 1:49.62
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
15. Laney Evans, Jordyn Reed, Layne Pea, Charley Pursley (Marshall County), 52.05
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1. Will Davis, Marshall County, 48.11
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
11. Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 41.40
21. Kian Court, Marshall County, 43.95
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 1:51.89
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Isaiah Kirby, Cade Flatt, Preston Lamb, Will Davis (Marshall County), 3:21.80
19. James Barragan, Jeremiah Grogan, Caleb Joyce, Donsten Brown (McCracken County), 3:35.50
Girls Shot Put
16. Alyssa McClain, Marshall County, 31-6.50
Boys Shot Put
4. LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 51-8.25
5. Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 51-1.25
7. Chase Thompson, Marshall County, 48-2.25
Girls Discus Throw
13. Georgia Hall, Marshall County, 98-5
15. Maci Brown, Marshall County, 94-0
Boys Discus Throw
1. Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 160-1
15. LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 134-4
20. Colton Hayden, McCracken County, 110-6
21. Chase Thompson, Marshall County, 104-0
Girls Long Jump
1. Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 18-10.75
13. Jordyn Reed, Marshall County, 15-10.75
Girls Triple Jump
1. Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 41-7.75
23. Rylee Thompson, Marshall County, 30-11.75
Boys Triple Jump
9. Nathan Tracy, McCracken County, 41-6.75
Girls High Jump
6. Tori McCracken, Marshall County, 5-0
8. Emma Hancock, Graves County, 5-0
12. Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County, 4-10
16. Abbie Farmer, McCracken County, 4-8
22. Maddie Adams, Graves County, 4-8
Boys High Jump
1. Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 6-8
18. Cole Mills, Marshall County, 5-10
Boys Pole Vault
6. Seth Hill, McCracken County, 12-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.