DRAFFENVILLE — Several Purchase-area track and field student-athletes punched their tickets to the state meet with top performances in Wednesday’s Class 3A Region 1 Championship at Marshall County High School.
Marshall County senior Sophie Galloway, a University of Tennessee signee, put together an impressive performance with first-place finishes in four events — 200-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump — in helping to lead the Lady Marshals to the overall team championship with 141 points. Henderson County (133 points) and Daviess County (95) rounded out the top three in the girls standings, while McCracken County (24) and Graves County (11) placed seventh and ninth, respectively.
Owensboro won the boys team championship, scoring 122 points. Marshall County (97 points) and McCracken County (82) rounded out the top three, and Graves County (30) placed seventh.
The top two finishers in each event guaranteed themselves a place in the state meet. Additional at-large qualifiers will be determined at a later date upon the completion of all the regional meets within Class 3A.
Outside of Galloway, other area athletes who qualified for the 3A state meet include the Marshall County girls 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams, Marshall County sophomore Presleigh Jennings (high jump), Marshall County senior Tori McCracken (high jump), Marshall County senior Maci Brown (discus throw), Marshall County junior Cade Flatt (400-meter dash, 800-meter run), Marshall County junior Will Davis (400-meter dash), McCracken County senior Donsten Brown (300-meter hurdles, high jump), McCracken County junior Seth Hill (pole vault), McCracken County sophomore Nathan Tracy (triple jump), McCracken County junior LeAndre Bolen Jr. (shot put, discus throw), Marshall County senior Chase Thompson (shot put), Marshall County junior Ben Fiser (discus throw) and the Graves County boys 4x100 meter relay, Marshall County boys 4x400 meter relay and McCracken County boys 4x800 meter relay teams.
The top five finishers in each event are listed below.
Girls 100-Meter Dash
Natalia Davis, Henderson County, 12.87
Autumn Bell, Christian County, 13.12
Analea Sanders, Apollo, 13.13
Jersey Vanover, Daviess County, 13.16
Brooklyn Daughtery, Daviess County, 13.49
Girls 200-Meter Dash
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 25.65
Kyra Rowan, Daviess County, 26.4
Autumn Bell, Christian County, 26.52
Natalia Davis, Henderson County, 26.7
Analea Sanders, Apollo, 26.98
Girls 400-Meter Dash
Kyra Rowan, Daviess County, 59.74
Havanah John, Apollo, 1:02.24
Jessica Workman, McCracken County, 1:07.66
Kayla Davidson, Owensboro, 1:09.19
Johnna Walker, Marshall County, 1:09.24
Girls 800-Meter Run
Emily Rempe, Daviess County, 2:26.54
Avery Heath, Daviess County, 2:29.64
Leah Vincek, Marshall County, 2:30.74
Baylee Hare, Apollo, 2:34.84
Emma Newton, McCracken County, 2:40.16
Girls 1600-Meter Run
Allison Wood, Hopkinsville, 5:30.75
Joy Alexander, Madisonville, 5:31.77
Ellington Crabtree, Daviess County, 5:35.63
Hallie Mattingly, Henderson County, 5:37.32
Katelyn Ahart, Daviess County, 5:37.95
Girls 3200-Meter Run
Ainsley Taylor, Daviess County, 12:08.68
Emily Ann Roberts, Daviess County, 12:18.83
Allison Wood, Hopkinsville, 12:22.11
Audra Fite, Marshall County, 13:19.98
Joy Alexander, Madisonville, 13:30.4
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 14.33
Imarie Carter, Henderson County, 17.49
Isabella Tichenor, Henderson County, 17.58
Kaylee Blackford, Marshall County, 18.27
Maddie Adams, Graves County, 21.11
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
Chloe Sandefur, Apollo, 49.49
Hayden Tichenor, Henderson County, 51.24
Isabella Tichenor, Henderson County, 52.83
Kaylee Blackford, Marshall County, 53.09
Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 53.1
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Marshall County, 52.1
Henderson County, 52.91
Apollo, 53.07
Owensboro, 53.25
McCracken County, 54.37
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Marshall County, 1:49.66
Henderson County, 1:50.88
Daviess County, 1:51.43
Owensboro, 1:52.73
McCracken County, 1:58.69
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Apollo, 4:15.11
Daviess County, 4:18.18
Marshall County, 4:21.62
Henderson County, 4:29.89
McCracken County, 4:36.5
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
Daviess County, 10:10.65
Henderson County, 10:45.08
Apollo, 10:46.16
Marshall County, 10:54.7
McCracken County, 10:57.93
Girls High Jump
Presleigh Jennings, Marshall County, 5-0
Tori McCracken, Marshall County, 5-0
Emma Hancock, Graves County, 5-0
Abbie Farmer, McCracken County, 4-10
Chandler Worth, Owensboro, 4-10
Maddie Adams, Graves County, 4-10
Girls Pole Vault
Chelsey Damrath, Henderson County, 11-0
Sarah Williams, Henderson County, 10-6
Laney Evans, Marshall County, 10-0
Chandler Worth, Owensboro, 8-6
Mary Grace Thompson, Marshall County, 7-6
Girls Long Jump
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 19-0.5
Autumn Bell, Christian County, 16-0.25
Hayden Tichenor, Henderson County, 16-0
Jordyn Reed, Marshall County, 15-10
Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 15-0
Girls Triple Jump
Sophie Galloway, Marshall County, 40-6
Autumn Bell, Christian County, 34-3.5
Rylee Thompson, Marshall County, 32-10.25
Imarie Carter, Henderson County, 32-8
Chandler Worth, Owensboro, 30-8.5
Chloe Sandefur, Apollo, 30-8.0
Girls Shot Put
Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County, 36-2
Amari Sanders, Apollo, 33-10.5
Lori Moyd, Hopkinsville, 31-10
Haden Wolfe, Henderson County, 30-11
Alyssa McClain, Marshall County, 30-7.5
Girls Discus Throw
Ashby Greenwell, Henderson County, 102-09
Maci Brown, Marshall County, 100-01
Haden Wolfe, Henderson County, 96-10
Georgia Hall, Marshall County, 96-06
Lizy Phillips, Owensboro, 78-10
Boys 100-Meter Dash
Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 11.11
Reece Carroll, Owensboro, 11.14
Joseph Alexander, Christian County, 11.14
Mason Grant, Graves County, 11.56
Steven Stevenson, Owensboro, 11.58
Boys 200-Meter Dash
Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 22.83
Zachary Clark, Owensboro, 23.22
Javius Taylor, Owensboro, 23.29
Clint McKee, Graves County, 23.77
Cameo Gordon, Christian County, 24.08
Boys 400-Meter Dash
Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 49.45
Will Davis, Marshall County, 49.69
Reece Carroll, Owensboro, 50.43
Jaheim Williams, Henderson County, 52.01
Steven Stevenson, Owensboro, 52.49
Boys 800-Meter Run
Cade Flatt, Marshall County, 1:59.27
Logan Gish, Daviess County, 1:59.58
Brady Terry, Daviess County, 2:00.84
Nathaniel Turner, Owensboro, 2:01.57
Nicholas Szemethy, Apollo, 2:02.48
Boys 1600-Meter Run
Jackson Watts, Madisonville, 4:18.05
Chase Atkins, Hopkinsville, 4:25.64
Chance Jones, Hopkinsville, 4:38.94
Camden Britton, Christian County, 4:51.61
Bryson McGary, Daviess County, 4:52.49
Boys 3200-Meter Run
Jackson Watts, Madisonville, 9:16.54
Chase Atkins, Hopkinsville, 9:42.93
Alex Adams, Daviess County, 10:01.31
Thomas Ashby, Apollo, 10:10.56
Ethan McCarty, Marshall County, 10:33.5
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
Ashton Weaver, Apollo, 16.38
Zahnte Brown, Hopkinsville, 16.46
Eli Early, Owensboro, 16.46
Kian Court, Marshall County, 16.55
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 16.77
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 39.71
Carson Groves, Muhlenberg County, 40.26
Kian Court, Marshall County, 43.51
Javonte McHenry, Owensboro, 44.38
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 44.99
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Owensboro, 43.83
Graves County, 45.02
Marshall County, 45.72
McCracken County, 46.52
Daviess County, 46.78
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Owensboro, 1:30.78
Christian County, 1:33.7
Graves County, 1:33.78
Marshall County, 1:35.65
Daviess County, 1:38.48
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Owensboro, 3:26.29
Marshall County, 3:27.92
McCracken County, 3:36.17
Daviess County, 3:39.36
Muhlenberg County, 3:44.78
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Daviess County, 8:26.56
McCracken County, 8:39.11
Hopkinsville, 8:40.07
Muhlenberg County, 8:47.61
Apollo, 9:23.7
Boys High Jump
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 6-08
Ethan Pendleton, Owensboro, 6-06
Carson Groves, Muhlenberg County, 6-04
Cole Mills, Marshall County, 6-0
Javonte McHenry, Owensboro, 6-0
Boys Pole Vault
Blain Krampe, Henderson County, 14-0
Seth Hill, McCracken County, 12-0
Aiden Roberts, Owensboro, 12-0
Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 11-06
John Pat Phillips, Henderson County, 11-0
Boys Long Jump
Maurice Moorman, Owensboro, 21-3
Steven Stevenson, Owensboro, 20-11.5
Max Dees, Daviess County, 20-1
Nick Mighell, Marshall County, 19-11.5
Keyaaron Goines, Henderson County, 19-0.5
Boys Triple Jump
Gavin Wimstat, Owensboro, 41-0.5
Nathan Tracy, McCracken County, 40-11
Kyler Madding, Graves County, 40-9.5
Max Dees, Daviess County, 39-7.0
Ashton Weaver, Apollo, 39-5.5
Boys Shot Put
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 50-2
Chase Thompson, Marshall County, 49-2
Cade Crume, Apollo, 49-1
Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 48-11.5
Oscar Adams, Christian County, 43-10
Boys Discus Throw
Ben Fiser, Marshall County, 158-1
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 154-1
Kemaure Mumford, Hopkinsville, 136-10
Chase Thompson, Marshall County, 132-6
Bryce Tapp, Henderson County, 127-9
