DRAFFENVILLE — After a strong showing at last week’s Class 3A Region 1 Championship meet, the Marshall County girls track and field team is sending several athletes to state. That group is headlined by Sophie Galloway and also includes a pair of relay teams and three competitors in field events.
“Sophie put us over the top, but we had 101 points without her points, so I felt good about it being a total team effort,” Lady Marshals track and field head coach Cory Westerfield said. “We have a lot of very talented kids on the team, but Sophie is one of the top track and field athletes in the state, and we’re glad she’s on our team.”
The Lady Marshals won the overall girls team championship at the 3A Region 1 meet, scoring 141 points to beat out second-place Henderson County’s 133 points.
Galloway, a senior who has signed to continue her career at the University of Tennessee, led the way by winning all four of the events she competed in — the 200 meter dash, 100 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump. While her first-place finishes in the latter three events may not have come as a surprise, the 200 meters was something she decided to run only a week or two prior to the regional meet, Westerfield said.
“She’s a phenomenally talented young lady,” he said of Galloway. “She’s very coachable and is willing to contribute wherever she needs to contribute on the team.”
The Lady Marshals’ 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams also qualified for the state meet.
“We were seeded No. 1 in the 4x200, but we were not in the 4x100, so pulling that victory out was good,” Westerfield said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do at state because they’re fast.”
Both teams are comprised of juniors Laney Evans, Jordyn Reed and Charley Pursley and senior Layne Pea. Pursley and Pea also play softball, and Westerfield said he wanted to give props to the school’s softball coaches for sharing athletes.
“There’s a good willingness to share athletes here at Marshall County, and I think that pays off,” he said.
Senior Tori McCracken and sophomore Presleigh Jennings both qualified for state in the high jump. The two-time defending state champion, McCracken has been battling a knee injury but is rounding into form as she closes out her high school career in preparation for continuing on at Murray State.
“Tori had a serious knee injury very early in March and was out for six weeks and is really trying to work her way back quickly,” Westerfield said.
The coach said Jennings has also been battling a knee injury, but one of a more minor nature.
“Presleigh has been very consistent for us all year,” he said. “She’s had a little bit of a knee issue that she’s been working her way through, so her coming through and winning (at the regional meet) was big for us.”
The Lady Marshals’ final athlete to qualify for state was senior Maci Brown in the discus throw.
“Maci is a good solid senior with a lot of experience, and she came through when she had to and put a big throw out there,” Westerfield said.
With at-large bids still to be determined, Westerfield believes Evans (pole vault) and sophomore Georgia Hall (discus) put up marks that should qualify them for state.
The Class 3A state meet is scheduled for June 12, Westerfield said, and he “feels good” about how his team has fared thus far.
“This is a very good team, top to bottom. They’re good girls, and they work hard, and this shows that hard work pays off,” he said. “We’ve achieved just about everything we wanted to achieve this year, so if we can go and get some state championships, that’ll just be icing on the cake for us.”
