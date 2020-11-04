Ol’ west Kentucky has always been the home of Marshall County’s Sophie Galloway, a self-proclaimed “Southern gal” who’s “as tall as an Amazon” — and is perhaps as ruthless and effective in track and field as the mythological warriors were in battle throughout Asia Minor.
Soon, though, she’ll be in a new neighborhood, having recently decided on the SEC’s Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville as her college destination … aspirations of being a professional heptathlete and future Olympian clearly in focus.
Down to three choices over the last month — Kentucky, Louisiana State and the Vols — Galloway took one final visit to all three and nearly left it all up to chance with the flip of a coin, before one final “Aha!” pushed her down to “good ol’ Rocky Top, Rocky Top Tennessee.”
“I was kind of torn between the three, and I’m going to be completely honest: I had the feeling that I was going to have to flip a coin,” she said. “I love them all so much …
“But there was something about Tennessee that just stood out. I think that it was just more of a ‘home away from home.’ And, also, I’m going there to be a heptathlete. Not just a jumper. I’m going to do seven different events, and I think the coaches there (at Tennessee) are giving me more of a lifetime plan. They’re always going to be my coaches, even in the pros one day … if I’m able to make it that far. Instead of passing me off to another coach, they’re always going to be the ones to train me to get there.”
Galloway, again, made it abundantly clear — this was no easy decision. Familial ties to LSU, and long-lasting friendships tugging in Lexington, nearly had her pulling out all the hairs in her head. And at the beginning of the process, the multiple KHSAA state champion fielded more than 30 offers from some of the best programs in the country. Places like Texas, Texas Tech, Duke and Florida State.
It was a good problem to have (a “blessing,” as she framed it), but one that kept her wondering … ”What’s next for me?”
“It blew my mind,” she added. “Some of the names that kept coming up just shocked me. Am I really this good? I guess I didn’t realize what I had worked for my whole life, and I’m just so happy to be a Vol.
“Through the recruiting process, you grow a bond with different schools. Being a Kentucky girl and knowing those Kentucky coaches, having to call and tell them that I wasn’t going to be going to their school broke my heart, because I love them so, so much. I just didn’t think being there was the best thing for me, and I didn’t think for my future — which I’m mostly worried about — could’ve been as good as I wanted it to be.
“Nothing against them. I just think I would’ve been more happy in Knoxville, so I chose Knoxville.”
The decision now in her rearview, Galloway can focus on final touches of her high school career. Lady Marshals basketball, a “silence” to the track-and-field grind. Continued dominance of the long jump, triple jump and high jump. Her love of hurdles. And three new events she’s picked up over the last six months in order to fully embrace her heptathlon hopes — the 800-meter, the shot put, and the javelin.
“I have no doubt in my mind that I’ll be incredible,” Galloway said.
This confidence isn’t an air of bravado or braggadocio. For more than a decade, Galloway has trained, and maintained, for a moment such as this.
Programs like Tennessee don’t come calling for the fun of it, and no quicker does she tout her esteem, does she espouse gratitude and thanks for this rare opportunity.
“It’s wild that I’ve made it this far, and I’m just really blessed,” she said. “I was given the opportunity by so many coaches, and my parents have sacrificed so much time and money into me, and to be this good … it’s kind of crazy. And I don’t mean that in a non-humble way. I’m just so, so thankful for everyone that’s put time into me.”
Even crazier, Galloway’s competitive nature could’ve led her down the path of cheerleading and softball … two early loves that soaked up as much, or even more, of her time in those youthful years.
But a fourth-grade field day changed it all for Galloway, and such is her trajectory now.
“I was winning all of the sprints, because I was … of course, a tall human being,” the now 6-footer said with a laugh. “I’m like an Amazon. And I’m out there running around and I’m beating everybody. And the (track) coach was like, ‘Hey, you should come out to track practice; I think you would really like it.’ And mom was like, ‘I ran track and cross country in high school. You should go. I think you’ll love it.’
“So she takes me, and I absolutely love it. I fell in love with it. I love running. I love competing. It immediately hit me.”
Another factor in Galloway’s glide into track and field actually came through competitive cheer, when she and former Calloway County Lady Laker Lily Lowe — herself a star in the First Region and collegiate track and field world — became fast friends.
Literally, and figuratively.
“She has been my bestest friend in the world since we were tiny,” Galloway said. “Without her, I don’t think I could’ve gotten through a lot of it. She inspired me. I wanted to be just like her. She was tall. She was beautiful. She was a popular person. So I always wanted to be like Lily Lowe. She ran track, and I would see her at track meets, and I would work really hard to be just like her. I think that’s really what’s pushed me.
“And in my whole life, I’ve always had the drive to go to college and get a scholarship somewhere. I love sports, and I just wanted to be good. And so I pushed my entire life, and I’ve said since I was little that I want to be in the Olympics. And I didn’t know what it would be in. I didn’t know if it was cheer. But now, it’s real.”
And now, she’s a Lady Volunteer.
