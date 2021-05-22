Time flies. But so does Sophie Galloway. Just watch her fire down a runway toward a jump pit or sprint a 100-meter stretch while gliding over hurdles.
For many people, the past year seemed to slog along like molasses in the midst of a global pandemic. But in reality, it — and Galloway — continued on and at a solid clip.
As she returned to the high school track and field scene last week for Marshall County following a state championship stint two years ago for Graves County, it offered her a chance to stop for a moment and look back on her last time competing against some familiar faces.
“Now that we all get to be back together, I just am really excited to be back with people I started with,” Galloway said at last weekend’s Area 1 meet at Calloway County. “I feel like I lost a couple of years. I left as a sophomore and just graduated (Friday), so it’s wild. But I’m happy to be here.”
After a short break, Galloway got back on the track at the May 8 Eastern Relays in Louisville where she finished first in the long jump with an 18 foot, 9.25 inch leap and second in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.98 seconds. At the Area 1 meet, she won the 100 hurdles and set a meet record in 14.53 seconds and advanced to the long jump finals before tweaking her ankle on a practice run.
Her jump was still good enough to win and set another meet record at 19-3.5.
She previously competed as a Graves County High School sophomore in 2019’s KHSAA State 3A Championships, where she earned wins in the 100 hurdles (14.45), long jump (18-3.25) and triple jump (40-7), the later of which accounted for a Class 3A and overall state record.
While the 2020 track season was canceled due to COVID-19, Galloway remained busy with her personal track regimen, but even that was limited.
“I had to do summer track with just my team, and I was in Nashville all the time training and we couldn’t even be on a track because they were scared of COVID,” she explained. “So you basically had to run in a park somewhere and then you had to go to track meets that were in Texas. It was crazy.”
In the meantime, Galloway had transferred to Marshall County to close out her high school career and prepare for college. In November, she signed with the University of Tennessee, where she will compete in the heptathlon, and was also getting ready for basketball season with the Lady Marshals.
That run on the hardwoood went all the way to the Sweet 16 and the state championship game, which Marshall County lost, 49-47, to Sacred Heart to finish 25-3.
“That was awesome. It’s something special,” she said of her senior season playing for head coach Aaron Beth and the Lady Marshals. “People don’t understand you get to be with your entire team and it’s not individual. You get to go out and rely on eight different people. It’s completely different than track.
“I’ve said it before that it’s a little bit of silence for me. It’s a fun thing.”
Even with high school officially behind her, Galloway still is focused on closing out her prep career on a high note at the KHSAA state meet June 12. It does, however, coincide with her qualifying for the Pan American Games.
Either way, it’s just a normal pace for Galloway — going full bore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.