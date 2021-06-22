It took a lot of time, work and sacrifice, but Sophie Galloway couldn’t have asked for much of a better way to cap off her high school athletic career than the senior season she put together in 2020-21.
“It’s been a great year,” the recent Marshall County High School graduate told The Sun last week.
After helping the Lady Marshal basketball team to a state runner-up finish in April, the 6-foot-1 Galloway went right into track season, which ended June 12 with her adding three more state championships to what was an already decorated career in that sport. She averaged seven points and six rebounds per game playing for girls basketball head coach Aaron Beth and starred for Lady Marshals track and field head coach Cory Westerfield with state titles in the 100 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
“Coach Beth is like a second father to me, and being able to be there with him and those girls that I grew up with meant a lot. I still don’t think it’s hit me that we were runner-up in the state — I don’t think I’ve fully come to grips with what happened there,” Galloway said. “And I know how big of a deal it is for me to win state championships in track.”
Balancing the two sports was made ever more difficult this school year with the schedule being altered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was hard at first because basketball got pushed back,” Galloway said. “Usually we start in October, and we didn’t get to go until December, so that pushed us back a lot.”
And with the Lady Marshals making a run all the way to the state championship game, the season got prolonged even further. Not that Galloway minded, of course. After the championship game on April 10, she took four days off to rest before immersing herself in track and field.
“The day after the state finals for basketball, I flew out of Nashville and went to Florida for four days, came back and then started training that next day,” she said.
Galloway credits playing basketball for helping her with her strength and conditioning, and she barely skipped a beat upon joining the track team despite being five meets behind her teammates. She ended up winning regional titles in the 100 meter hurdles, long jump, triple jump and 200 meter dash, qualifying her for state in all four events. The KHSAA State Championships was just her fifth meet of the season, but that didn’t seem to impact her performance at all.
“How many meets you have doesn’t necessarily prepare you. With as much training as I’ve put in for the past eight years that I’ve been working, I was ready,” she said. “That whole week before state, I took it very easy. I didn’t harp on anything. Everything I’ve trained for the whole year just led up to that track meet.”
She entered as the No. 1 seed in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump and the No. 4 seed in the 200 meter dash. But she didn’t go into any of those events believing that a win was guaranteed.
“I never go in with that mentality. If you go in like that, it’s just going to set you up for failure,” she said. “I go in like I’m the underdog who has to fight to win. You come in like you’re at zero and you have the worst time in the hurdles and the worst jumps and you have to go out and beat everybody.”
She did exactly that, winning state titles in every event she competed in — a time conflict forced her to withdraw from the 200 meter dash — and set new records in the hurdles and triple jump. Her time of 14.10 seconds set a new Class 3A record in the hurdles, and her distance of 41-7.75 in the triple jump broke her own state record of 40-7 that she set competing for Graves County in 2019.
Galloway said she wanted to set the hurdle record “so bad,” and she ended up finishing nearly 1.5 seconds ahead of second place.
“I tell people I black out when I run. I really don’t, but it goes quiet — I can’t hear anything other than me breathing and me hurdling,” she said. “When I don’t see people beside me, it’s weird, but I know I’m doing something right. I know I just have to keep running and that I’m racing against myself and the clock.”
She added that closing out her high school career with three state titles “meant a lot.”
“It was very sentimental for me. I got a little emotional when it was all over because I’ve been with those same girls that I’ve been jumping against at all these different track meets,” she said. “It meant a lot more than just a couple state titles. It was all the relationships I had built over the years and getting to do it one more time on that track.”
Having signed to continue her career at the University of Tennessee, Galloway is taking a resume that includes eight state championships — two in the 100 hurdles and three each in the triple jump and long jump — with her to Knoxville. That’s something she’s particularly proud of.
“That’s a unique thing. I don’t think there’s been anybody around here that has been able to do that,” she said. “There have been many girls that have been competitive, but nobody has done it like I have. I’ve been humble most of the time, but I have to say that I did it and did it good.”
What’s next for Galloway? She’s been training for a Nike-sponsored event in Eugene, Oregon, on July 2-3 where she will compete in the heptathlon. Not long after that, she’ll be headed to Jacksonville, Florida, for a meet before going on to Knoxville to begin her collegiate career.
She’s going to UT with the intent on competing in the heptathlon and triple jump but is open to other events, including the javelin throw or high jump, as well.
“Every event that I do is not bad for me, so I think once I get a little bit of training with my coaches when I’m there every single day, I think I can be good at anything I want to do,” she said.
She has set high goals for herself as a collegiate athlete. She wants to do well in the SEC Championships in order to qualify for the NCAA Championships during her first couple years and eventually wants to try out for the Olympics.
“I obviously do want to go (to the Olympic trials) in the next few years,” she said. “I think by my junior year, once I get a couple seasons in college under my belt, I can go and actually do pretty well rather than go and just place.”
Westerfield knows what Galloway wants to achieve and fully believes she can reach those goals.
“She has some big goals — she wants to be extremely competitive at the Division I level,” he said. “The sky is the limit for her. She’s phenomenally talented.”
No matter where her future career takes her, Galloway will always have her high school days to proudly look back on. She is extremely thankful for all the support she’s received along the way and hopes she has left a lasting legacy.
“I would really like to say a huge thank-you to everyone in Region 1 and in Kentucky who has helped me, supported me and/or congratulated me over the years — everyone from family members to coaches, classmates and other athletes to parents and even people I don’t really know. So many people have reached out to congratulate me, and I just want to say thank you,” she said. “I have sacrificed a lot over the years to do what I do, but it has totally been worth it. I’m just very appreciative of the support I’ve received along the way. Hopefully I have made a good impression on the younger athletes here and made them eager to work hard as well.”
