Mayfield senior running back Kylan Galbreath (4) celebrates one of his three touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 55-6 win over Murray on Friday night.

 JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY/The Mayfield Messenger

Who saw this coming?

Led by senior running back Kylan Galbreath’s 162 yard, three touchdown performance, the Mayfield Cardinals dismantled the Murray Tigers, 55-6, en route to a district championship.

Turnovers came in droves for the Tigers on Friday night as they coughed up six first half fumbles.

Following an opening drive turnover on downs by the Tigers, Mayfield wasted no time, taking a 7-0 lead four minutes into the game on a 22-yard strike from sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright to senior wideout Isaac Stevenson.

From there, stout defensive play by the Cardinals paved the way for the blowout victory.

Mayfield led 28-0 after one quarter of play as Cartwright hooked up with junior wideout Gavin Jackson for a 36-yard score followed by rushing touchdowns from Galbreath and sophomore running back Juju Starks.

Despite a slow start to the second quarter, Mayfield continued to pile it on as the Tigers struggled to corral handoffs and kickoffs.

Just before the halftime break, Galbreath punched in a 51-yard run and Starks added a 26-yard score to give the Cardinals an astonishing 48-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Starks added a 42-yard rushing touchdown and Murray senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski punched home a one-yard score as the Cardinals glided to the 55-6 victory over the Tigers.

Following the blowout win, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said he believes his team’s week-long prep for this game was the difference.

“(Tonight) was all about preparation,” Morris said. “We were more prepared for this game than any other game we played this year. Our guys were focused in practice and hats off to our coaches, we worked our tails off getting ready for this. What (Murray) does is tough on us, but our kids responded and shut them down. (Murray) made a few mistakes and gave us some short fields and we made it hurt. It was a great game for us, probably our best game of the year.”

Mayfield will host Green County in third round play next Friday at 7 p.m. at CFSB War Memorial Stadium.

Murray 0-0-0-6—6

Mayfield 28-20-7-0—55

SCORING

Mayfield — Isaac Stevenson 22 pass from Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 8:08, 1st

Mayfield — Gavin Jackson 36 pass from Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 7:45, 1st

Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 22 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 3:44, 1st

Mayfield — JuJu Starks 18 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 1:53, 1st

Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 51 run (Two-point no good), 4:11, 2nd

Mayfield — JuJu Starks 26 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 1:59, 2nd

Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 36 pass from Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 0:45, 2nd

Mayfield — JuJu Starks 42 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 7:00, 3rd

Murray — Rowdy Sokolowski 1 run (PAT is no good), 8:00, 4th

YARDSTICK

Murr May

First downs 8 13

Rushes-yds 38-135 26-264

Passing-yds 0 177

Comp-Att-Int 0-0 9-14-0

Fumbles-Lost 6-6 2-2

Penalties-Yds 8-72 9-87

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Murray, Sokolowski 12-6, Orr 14-39, Biggers 4-34, Olive 8-36. Mayfield, Galbreath 14-162, Starks 8-60, Dabney 1-10, Dumas 2-5, Whiteside 1-(minus) 15.

PASSING—Murray. Mayfield, Cartwright 9-14-177-0.

RECEIVING—Murray. Mayfield, Stevenson 2-51, Jackson 2-47, Galbreath 2-45, N. Barnes 1-20, Coles 2-14.

