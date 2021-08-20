After ending their 2020 season by snapping a 26-game winning streak over Murray, the Mayfield Cardinals kicked off 2021 with a bang, extending their winning streak over crosstown rival Graves County to 13 games thanks to a 35-21 win.
The Cardinals were led by senior running back Kylan Galbreath’s 135 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win over Graves.
Mayfield outrushed Graves County 220-42.
Following the season opening win, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris praised his team’s fight against a tough Graves County team.
“[Kylan] is a special player,” Morris said. “I’m glad that guy is on our side. We’ve got a lot of guys that can run the ball and we’ve got a lot of guys that play so hard. Brajone Dabney got a big pick for us when we really needed it and Daniel Coles made a big punt return.”
Momentum shifted to Graves County after the opening kickoff as sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas connected with senior wide receiver Mason Grant on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage for a 55-yard touchdown reception, giving Graves an early 7-0 lead.
Mayfield responded quickly to the Eagles’ opening score, using a 14-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright to senior wide receiver Daniel Coles to tie the game at 7-all four minutes into the game.
On the Eagles’ next possession, Defreitas hooked up with Grant once again, this time for an 11-yard strike, putting Graves County ahead 14-7.
Rolling along with the ball and a seven-point lead, Graves County coughed up their first fumble of the night on a high snap to Defreitas, allowing Mayfield to regain possession.
Less than a minute later, Galbreath bulldozed his way into the endzone, tying the game 14-14 midway through the second quarter.
As the Mayfield offense began to heat up, so did its defense.
A three and out on the following Graves County possession set Mayfield up for a big play as Coles took the punt return 75 yards to the house, giving the Cardinals their first lead of the game.
Graves County continued to struggle offensively as the first half came to a close as another empty possession led to Galbreath’s second rushing TD of the night.
With a commanding 28-14 lead at the half, Mayfield had all the confidence and momentum in its favor.
Following the halftime intermission, Graves County came out ready to fight.
The Eagles cut the Cardinals’ lead back to a one touchdown deficit on a 12-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Clint McKee.
With a chance to tie the game at the start of the fourth, Graves County lost another costly fumble, giving the ball right back to the Cardinals with time ticking away.
Mayfield would capitalize on the Eagles’ miscue as senior Jax Rogers took the handoff from Cartwright seven yards into the endzone, extending the Cardinals’ lead to 14, 35-21.
The Eagles continued to fight and work their way back into the game down the stretch but couldn’t find the endzone when they needed it most.
With a 14-point lead and possession, a running back group of Jutarious Starks, Tre Barnes and Galbreath ran the clock out for the Cardinals, securing Mayfield’s 13th consecutive win over Graves County.
Looking ahead to week two, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp admitted his team will have a lot to address in practice as they prepare for Paducah Tilghman.
“There is a lot we can learn from and build off of tonight,” Kemp said. “Turnovers really cost us and came at the worst possible time and when it came down to it, we couldn’t tackle. We played tough all night and I’m proud of our guys. We played tough against a tough team but we kind of just got whipped.”1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL
Graves 14 0 7 0 21
Mayfield 7 21 0 7 35
Graves — Mason Grant 55 pass from Drake Defreitas (Conner Thomas kick), 9:56, 1st
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 14 pass from Zane Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 7:51, 1st
Graves — Mason Grant 11 pass from Drake Defreitas (Conner Thomas kick), 2:27, 1st
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 5 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 8:31, 2nd
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 75 punt return (Lincoln Suiter kick), 6:34 2nd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 3 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 39.1, 2nd
Graves — Clint McKee 12 run (Conner Thomas kick), 9:44, 3rd
Mayfield — Jax Rogers 7 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 7:13, 4th
Graves
MHS
First downs
12
20
Rushes-yards
27-42-1
38-220-3
Passing-yards
196
162
Comp-Att-Int
13-22-1
15-22-0
Return Yards
Punts
Fumbles-Lost
3-2
0-0
Penalties-Yards
4-40
8-65
Time of Possession
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mayfield, Galbreath 18-135, Starks 8-44, Barnes 7-34, Dumas 1-2, Cartwright 3-(minus 1), Rogers 1-7. Graves, McKee 18-69, Defreitas 8-(minus 33) Isaiah 1-6.
PASSING—Mayfield, Cartwright 15-22-0-162. Graves, Defreitas 13-22-1-196.
RECEIVING—Mayfield, Jackson 4-54, Coles 3-30, Gloyd 1-28, Stevenson 3-21, Galbreath 1-13, Barnes 1-8, Rogers 1-6, N. Barnes 1-2. Graves, Grant 5-127, Isaiah 6-56, Goatley 1-15, McKee 1-(minus 2).
