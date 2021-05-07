With the young stars of Cheers Elite leading the pack, the future of local cheerleading is nothing short of bright.
Over the weekend, the competitive All-Star Cheer program, through Lakewood Gymnastics in Paducah, attended The One Cheer and Dance National Championship in Orlando, Florida, with their three oldest teams.
“We are entering our 29th season, which makes us the longest-running and most experienced cheer program in the region,” coach Terra Bowles said. “Our coaching staff has decades of experience as athletes and then coaches of All-Star cheer.”
Bowles said Cheers Elite offers teams for girls and boys ranging from ages 3 to 18 in a variety of skill levels. For their 29th season, tryouts are being held today at Lakewood.
With 39 girls from across the region from ages 6 to 16, Cheers Elite brought home three Top 5 finishes, which included a silver medal and a National Championship.
Onyx Crush, which is in the Youth Level 3, was crowned as national champion at the competition. Ranging from the ages of 8 to 12, Bowles credited this group as dedicated and experienced with the chemistry of working together since early childhood.
“Most of these girls have been together five-plus years,” Bowles said.” Starting when they were 5 to 7 years old. They are experienced and extremely dedicated, which paid off this year with an undefeated season.”
The undefeated season included overall level grand champion titles and multiple specialty awards throughout the year.
Lady Steel, which is in the Junior Level 2, was awarded the silver medal while in Orlando for the competition. This group ranges from 7 to 16 years old, bringing together experience from the older girls and the unmatched energy of the younger girls.
“This team is a great combination of experience and fresh young talent,” Bowles said.
Diamond Royals are in the Mini Level 1 category and finished Top 5 in the nation. For most of the young girls ranging from 6 to 9 years old, this was the first season of All-Star cheer.
“This was the first season of All-Star Cheer for many of these girls,” Bowles said. “And the first major national competition for all of them.”
Another group with Cheers Elite is Black Ice, which ranges from ages 3 to 6 years old. While the younger girls did not go to nationals, they have made their mark this season.
“They didn’t go to nationals but competed at several competitions this season,” Bowles said. “And they are ridiculously cute.”
Cheers Elite has had a piece of Bowles’ heart since its humble beginnings from cheering to now coaching as her 9-year-old daughter follows in her footsteps.
“I was on Cheers Elite at its inception as an athlete and cheered for eight years,” she said. “Then coached CEA while in college. Now my 9-year-old is on all three of these teams and I’m back coaching.”
As her pupils have proven, the future talent in cheer for the local region is in great hands and incredibly talented.
