Family is one of the greatest things to have in life. For Fulton County senior athlete Deivyn “Webbie” Turner, it is family that drives him not only on a football field but also in life.
Very quickly Turner turned the praise from him to his mother, who has worked hard to make sure her kids are taken care of.
“She means the world to me,” Turner said. “She means everything. Knowing what she went through and knowing what she sacrificed, I mean, I know she lost a lot going and doing what she had to do for us. Not only to provide for us but to make sure she was straight herself. I don’t know, it just touched me in a way I have never been touched.”
Turner is the middle child of eight, and when his mom is working, he will look after his siblings.
When talking about Turner, the word that was used a lot in conversations was “humble.” When he signed his intent to play football at Campbellsville University, his coach and principal mentioned the word humble and talked about how selfless Turner is.
Turner said the humbleness and selflessness he has comes from one person, and it was a constant theme in his life.
“Honestly, it comes from my mother,” he said. “Everything she does like that, it sheds off of her and onto me. I just pick up from her in everything that she does.”
Turner said he was not the best role model or student in his eighth-grade year, as his grades slipped. But more importantly to him, the person that he was back then was not who he wanted his siblings to see.
One of Turner’s teachers was the deciding factor for the turnaround into the humble and kind person he is today. He said his eighth-grade English teacher told him he needed to get his head on straight, which is something that has stuck with him.
“That’s something that lived rent-free in my mind ever since she told me that,” he said. “I didn’t waste that conversation. I took it in like I should have. Yeah, I fell here and there and failed to realize what she meant. As I got older, I got wiser. I realized what she was talking about.”
From that moment on, he made a complete change. His grade-point average has increased to a 3.5, and he recently signed the scholarship offer to play football at Campbellsville.
Turner said the reason that he chose to play for Campbellsville was because the coaches would call and text him and include him like he was family. Despite having other offers, the fact that the coaches made him feel like a part of the family is what guided him to the decision.
The one thing that Turner always goes back to is family.
Turner has several forms of family in his life. His mom is his biggest inspiration, and all he wants is to make her happy and give back to her for what she has sacrificed for him.
The other family is that of Fulton County High School itself. There is an intangible about it that makes it feel like a big family over everything.
When Turner signed his college letter of intent, there were tears and smiles just because of the love and support that they had for not only him, but two of his teammates who were signing as well.
When “Webbie” got the call that he was getting an offer from Campbellsville, he was at his girlfriend’s house. Turner said her family has also been a major support.
“Her grandparents and her dad, they are just supportive,” Turner said. “Her and her grandmother came to most of the games. Her grandmother got a cake made for me when I got signed that said ‘Congratulations’ on it in the Campbellsville colors. They have just been there most of the way also. They came to the signing day. They showed love. That’s a blessing.”
Turner idolizes Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill is not that tall but is explosive, and that is what Turner wants to be someday.
“He is just electric,” Turner said about Hill. “His vibe, I love it. I like the way he plays.”
Turner likes music and working out in his spare time.
One of the hardest things to do as a student-athlete is to know that your time eventually comes to an end. That is where Turner is at this point. He knows that he will have his Fulton County family behind him no matter wherever he goes, though, and he knows they will understand him leaving.
“I know I am going to be leaving a lot behind, a lot of people behind,” Turner said. “I just say that’s part of life. I guess they’ll understand, you know what I mean? I got four or five months left. I’m not going to waste that time. I ain’t going to say it’s a relief, but I know it’s not going to be easy. I’m just using this time to prepare myself before I go into it, so I can face all the battles that’s coming my way then.”
Turner has not decided on a college major at this point but looks forward to being able to play with guys that he is familiar with starting next fall.
