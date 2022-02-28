The Mayfield Cardinals are bound for the semifinals of the boys First Region tournament.
The Cardinals arrived at the CFSB Center in Murray ready to play on Monday night, defeating the Calloway County Lakers 64-54 behind 17 points from junior forward Nolan Fulton.
The Cardinals pounced on the Lakers early, taking an 8-2 lead as Fulton got on the scoreboard with an easy layup and sophomore guard Brajone Dabney added four points.
Lakers freshmen guards Jonah Butler and Eli Finley would react quickly for Calloway, helping the Lakers cut their deficit to one, 9-8 entering the second quarter.
Following a quick back-and-forth between the two offenses, Mayfield finally broke free, using a 7-0 run fueled by a pair of lay-ins from junior forwards Sam Stone and Demarco Gammons and capped off by a 3-point basket from Dabney.
Leading 20-13, the Cardinals added an and-one try from sophomore guard Braydon Pate to take their largest lead of the night, 23-14, before the Lakers finished the half with four straight to cut their deficit back to five, 23-18, at the halftime break.
The third quarter would be remembered for its back-and-forth scoring runs as the Cardinals started things off with five quick points as Stone got the layup to go and freshman guard Owen Webb knocked down a triple to put Mayfield ahead 28-18.
Calloway wasted no time responding, taking off on a 7-0 run to cut the Mayfield lead back to one possession, 28-25.
Over the next two minutes of action, the Cardinals answered the Lakers’ 7-0 surge with one of their own as Stone and Dabney hit field goals and Webb added his second 3 of the quarter.
Despite a late basket from Finley, the Cardinals would enter the final quarter of action with an 11-point advantage as Webb managed to get the buzzer beater trey to go, putting Mayfield in the drivers’ seat, up 41-30.
Following a fast paced third quarter, the final frame proved to be the longest of the night as each team combined for 27 free throws.
Not known for their shooting from the charity stripe this season, the Cardinals went 20-31 on the night to close out the 10-point victory over the Lakers.
Mayfield advances to Friday night’s semifinal round where it’ll face McCracken County at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
Mayfield 9 14 18 23 64
Calloway 8 10 12 24 54
Mayfield: Fulton 17, Dabney 13, Webb 12, Stone 7, Watson 5, Gammons 4, Pate 4, Morris 2.
Field goals: 20-41. 3-pointers: 4-6 (Webb (3) and Dabney). Rebs: 24 Ast: 10. TO: 12. Free throws: 20-31. Fouls: 11. Record: 17-7.
Calloway: Finley 17, Ray 10, Franklin 9, Butler 8, Hudgin 4, Clinton 3, Duncan 3.
Field goals: 22-47. 3-pointers: 4-15 (Clinton, Duncan, Finley and Ray). Rebs: 21. Ast: 10. TO: 17. Free throws: 6-8. Fouls: 16. Record: 17-14.
