The Paducah Chiefs were back on the road on Wednesday night, facing the Fulton Railroaders. Although the Chiefs attempted to fight back, the Paducah-based team could not overcome the Railroaders’ lead, dropping the 5-1 loss, marking Paducah’s first loss since Saturday night.

For Fulton, Angel Larranaga earned the win for the Railroaders. The Texas A&M International University hurler worked five innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run (earned) while walking three and striking out six of 21 on 81 pitches.

