The Paducah Chiefs were back on the road on Wednesday night, facing the Fulton Railroaders. Although the Chiefs attempted to fight back, the Paducah-based team could not overcome the Railroaders’ lead, dropping the 5-1 loss, marking Paducah’s first loss since Saturday night.
For Fulton, Angel Larranaga earned the win for the Railroaders. The Texas A&M International University hurler worked five innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run (earned) while walking three and striking out six of 21 on 81 pitches.
Jacob Ehling took the loss for the Chiefs. Ehling worked five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs (earned) while walking three and striking out three of 26 on 93 pitches.
The Railroaders jumped on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run by Charlie Ferbet, allowing Bennett Detrude to score. Despite runners in scoring position, the Chiefs escaped the inning without further damage.
Fulton added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning with a leadoff single by Detrude. With one out, Jackson Garrett knocked an RBI single to left field to make it a 3-0 game over the Chiefs. Two batters later, Diego Dugue singled on a fly ball, allowing Garrett to move the scoreboard to 4-0. However, Paducah ended the inning with Ehling striking out Drew Baskin.
The Chiefs plated one run in the top of the sixth inning as Sammy Kestranek leadoff with a single to center field. The next batter, Will Gibbs, singled on a fly ball to right, and a walk to Gunner Bingham loaded the bases for Paducah. Bryden Fraasman’s RBI single allowed the Chiefs to cut into the Fulton lead as Kestranek scored to make it 4-1.
Fulton added one more run in the bottom of the eighth, despite efforts from the Chiefs, snagging the victory.
Jackson Pittman appeared in relief for the Chiefs. Pittman worked three innings, allowing three hits and one run while walking one and striking out four of 14 on 51 pitches.
FULTON 5, PADUCAH 1
PAD 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1-4-1
FUL 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 X — 5-11-0
WP: A. Larranaga; LP: J. Ehling
TB: PAD — W. Gibbs 1, S. Kestranek 1, G. Griggs 1, B. Fraasman 1; FUL — C. Ferbet 4, B. Detrude 3, D. Dugue 2, T. Carranza 2, J. Manzella 1, J. Garrett 1, A. Cloud 1
HBP: PAD — S. Kestranek; FUL — E. Wright
SB: FUL — J. Manzella, A. Reed
