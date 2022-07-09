On Friday night, the Fulton Railroaders toppled the Paducah Chiefs in a lopsided 20-3 victory at the memorable Lohaus Field.
Fulton’s Tommy Johnson worked the mound for five innings for the victory. The San Diego Mesa College righthanded hurler allowed four hits, two runs, one walk, and struck out four on 71 pitches.
Johnson hit two batters and had 16 first-pitch strikes in his appearance.
The Railroaders plated five runs in the first inning with a bases-loaded RBI single by Brady Holloway and a grand slam by Ryan Callahan. Despite having runners in scoring position, Fulton could not cash in as Aiden Cloud grounded out to end the inning.
The Chiefs went down in order during the top of the second as Gage Griggs, Cody Holub, and Krayton Morse each grounded out.
In the bottom of the second inning, Fulton added four more runs with a leadoff home run by Braxton Baird to right field. The next batter, Ryan Lee, doubled before scoring on a home run by Holloway.
The next batter after Callahan, Parker Estes, made it 10-0 with the Railroader’s fourth home run in the game.
Paducah scored two runs in the top of the third inning as a pitch hit Colby Morse, allowing Garrett Smith to score from third base. An RBI single by Griggs made it 10-2 as Kyler Carmack scored.
The game went into a delay as the lighting at the stadium went out during play. However, when play resumed, Fulton’s Wesley Mann hit a two-run home run to make it 12-2. The score increased to 13-2 after a hit by pitch and back-to-back walks ahead of Garner Anderson’s RBI single.
Before the Chiefs could exit the inning, the Railroaders jumped to 18-2 with another home run by Holloway.
Fulton’s Jackson Shoulders scored on a single by Cloud in the bottom of the fifth inning, making it 19-2. The Railroaders plated one more run in the inning as Kire Tribble drew a walk, scoring Jorge Valette.
The Chiefs plated a run in the top of the seventh inning with a home run by Elijah Brooks. However, Paducah could not produce a run as the game ended after seven.
Colin Murphy started the game for the Paducah Chiefs. Murphy worked one inning on 45 pitches, allowing seven hits and eight runs, giving up three home runs, and walking three.
Austin Long, Austin Brewington, and Tucker Love appeared in relief for Paducah.
Long worked two innings on 66 pitches, allowing five hits, nine runs, and walking two. The former Lyon County Lyon gave up three home runs and struck out four.
Brewington also worked two innings on 62 pitches. The Northeast State Community College hurler allowed two hits, three runs, five walks, one home run, and struck out four.
Love finished the game for Paducah, working one inning. The Murray State Racer struck out one on 11 pitches.
Fulton’s Brandon Jernigan appeared in relief behind Johnson’s terrific outing. The Jackson State Community College hurler worked two innings on 35 pitches, allowed one hit, one run, walked three, and gave up one home run while striking out eight.
