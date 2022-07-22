Ryan Callahan

Fulton Railroaders outfielder Ryan Callahan was awarded The Cubb Stokes Offensive Player of the Year award.

 PROVIDED BY FULTON RAILROADERS

On Monday, the Ohio Valley League announced the 2022 Players of the Year, with the Fulton Railroaders at the top. The Cubb Stokes Offensive Player of the Year award recipient was Ryan Callahan, who led the Fulton club throughout the summer months. The Gordon Guess Pitcher of the Year title went to Fulton’s CJ Lofton.

Coaches around the league voted on the awards and found Callahan and Lofton to be the best fit to receive them as the regular season came to a close this week.

