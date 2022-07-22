On Monday, the Ohio Valley League announced the 2022 Players of the Year, with the Fulton Railroaders at the top. The Cubb Stokes Offensive Player of the Year award recipient was Ryan Callahan, who led the Fulton club throughout the summer months. The Gordon Guess Pitcher of the Year title went to Fulton’s CJ Lofton.
Coaches around the league voted on the awards and found Callahan and Lofton to be the best fit to receive them as the regular season came to a close this week.
Callahan led the Railroaders and the Ohio Valley League with a batting average of .419 — holding the regular season individual record for Fulton. In addition, he has batted in 37 runs (second in the league), collected 12 home runs (leads OVL now holds the Fulton regular season individual record), and has worked his way to a .892 slugging percentage.
Lofton leads the league and holds Fulton’s regular season individual record in strikeouts with 67, recording 12.39 Ks per game. He also has recorded five wins.
Sam Poindexter made the 2022 All-League Team as a starting pitcher.
All-League Team
Luke Mitchell, Madisonville Miners
Luis Vergara-Schoonewolf, Hoptown Hoppers
Kail Hill, Muhlenberg County Stallions
Jacob Lassiat, Franklin Duelers
Tyler Franks, Full Count Rhythm
Daalen Adderly, Owensboro RiverDawgs
Joshua Rodriguez, Hoptown Hoppers
Xanders Willis, Dubois County Bombers
Ren Tachioka, Hoptown Hoppers
Ryan Dos Santos, Henderson Flash
Henry Mosley, Full Count Rhythm
