Fulton County senior Corey Smith II is an athlete who lets his competing do his talking. On March 13, he won the KTCCCA Class A Indoor State Championships in Louisville in the triple jump and long jump.
Smith placed first in the long jump with a leap of 20-00.25 meters in the finals. Trimble County’s Ryan Long placed second with a distance of 19-08.75 meters.
For the triple jump, Smith explained how to properly execute the jump.
“It’s a pattern you have to go through,” Smith said. “It’s either right, right, left or left, left, right. It’s whichever you are comfortable with. Personally, I go right, right, left.”
In the triple jump finals, Smith got a distance of 43-10.00 meters. The second-place athlete had a distance of 36-7.50.
Smith also competed in the 60-meter dash at the state tournament and placed fifth with a time of 7.45 seconds.
As an athlete, there is just something about competing that gives that person release. That holds especially true for runners and those who compete in track and field sports.
“For me, track is where everything seems right,” Smith said. “What’s going through my head is that I need to show out because this is my last everything. I have to leave everything out there. So I give it my all every time. My everything, every time.”
Fulton County is a small school in Hickman. It has a family feeling, which is something that not all schools can say.
At halftime of the First District basketball championship game, Fulton County honored Smith for his accomplishments. Things like that stuck with Smith.
“I got congratulations from the time I walked into Monday morning to pretty much I am still getting congratulations now,” he said. “They are very proud of me. It’s more than just friends. They are my family.”
Smith has three siblings — two sisters and a brother. Sharika Smith still holds records at Fulton County, but the other two siblings did not compete in high school athletics.
Smith’s parents have been the biggest support in his career, and he says he is extremely grateful for them.
“They are the most and biggest supporters I got,” Smith said. “Anything that I mentioned to them, they have been behind me the whole time. I’m just thankful for them. They are the best parents I could ever have.”
Smith’s dad is also his coach and holds a record that is 34 years old. Smith said his dad is an important role in why he is so successful in his competitions.
“He is probably one of the greatest track athletes I have ever seen,” Smith said about his dad. “He had some setbacks that made it where he couldn’t go to the next level, but if he didn’t have those, I believe he would be someone big.”
Smith has tried in his career to let people know that the small Fulton County school can compete with anyone in the state no matter the size.
“I try to be the difference-maker,” Smith said. “I try to defy the odds in everything that I do. Those bigger schools, they don’t really scare me at all. I just do what I trained to do and make my point.”
Smith has already signed a letter of intent to continue his track and field career at Campbellsville University, which makes him the fourth Fulton County student-athlete to sign with the school.
Smith said that Campbellsville just felt like the right spot for him.
“It was mainly the coach,” Smith said. “It felt like he had the best interest in me, and he sees something in me that I don’t even see. It just felt like it was the place for me.”
As Smith said, this is his final season to show out at Fulton County. There is no doubt that he will have the support of not only his family at home but the Fulton County family at school in his final season.
That final season is off to a really good start.
