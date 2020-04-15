For the past five seasons, Fulton County boys basketball and Pilots cross country have been under the steady direction of Jamie Madding.
That changed on Monday, when Madding announced via social media that he was stepping down from both posts.
“Life is filled with changes and difficult decisions that must be made,” he noted. “Due to this, I have to make a heavy decision in the best interest of my family to step down as the high school boys basketball and cross country coach at Fulton County.
“I am so thankful to everyone within the Pilot family. For taking a chance on me and welcoming my family and I. I will always be a Pilot at heart, as so many ‘firsts’ for me happened here. Thank you to everyone for your support and for the memories.”
After going 8-17 in his inaugural season with the Pilots (2015-16), Madding and Fulton County went 58-61 with four straight appearances in the First District championship game, as well as a First District title in 2018.
Another career highlight: a seventh-place podium finish for the boys 4x800-meter relay at the 2019 Class A KHSAA State Championships, courtesy of Kahari Miller, Camden Aldridge, Wesley Brown and Isaac Madding.
“We’ve made our mark,” Madding added in a Tuesday statement. “To say these kids are amazing here at Fulton County, and have spoiled me as a coach, would be a colossal understatement.”
Prior to his time at Fulton County, Madding served as a middle school basketball assistant at Hickman County from 2011-14, then moved up as a high school assistant to Eric Blalock in 2014-15.
Is another coaching job in his immediate future? Unlikely, at least for now, as this move is purely based in familial reason.
Madding, however, won’t rule out anything, and he’ll “definitely” be coaching again down the road.
“It’s hard to get this out of your blood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.