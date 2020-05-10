For the past two seasons, Fulton County’s Caleb Kimble has been a punishing running back in the region — compiling more than 3,400 yards and 48 total touchdowns.
His 2019 season — 207 carries, 1,770 yards and 25 scores — paced the Pilots to a near-upset of Russellville in the Class A playoffs, and it’s a big reason why he’s headed to the next level.
Earlier this week within the comfort of his home, Kimble inked his national letter of intent to attend the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico.
It’s a “hard, hard decision,” considering basketball was his first love.
But he believes he made the right one. It’s a choice based around an early conversation with his now-coach, James Bridges, after a first-round playoff exit during his 2016 freshman season.
“What I want you to do is stay with the books, give me 110% on the field, and let me do the rest,” Kimble remembers being told. “As I did that, and I let (Bridges) do the rest, he got me a scholarship.”
The stout runner with a laser-timed 4.5 40-yard dash was in the middle of finishing up his senior year with Pilots basketball when, after 14 games, he suffered a serious injury: a full tear of his ACL and meniscus.
His final game: 22 points, 9-for-20 shooting, six rebounds in an All “A” First Region Tournament loss to the St. Mary Vikings on Jan. 11.
“I was going up for a rebound, and I just came down wrong on it,” he remembered. “And like the doctor said was, it didn’t really happen in that game. My meniscus was messed up during my sophomore year of football, and it finally gave out this year.”
Expecting a six-to-nine month recovery, Kimble notes he’s already bouncing back effectively, as he wasted little time after the knife by working with Dynamix Physical Therapy of Union City, Tennessee.
“You know, as I went through my surgery, I was feeling down,” he added. “But, God has put me back on my feet.
“I’m not staying in a bed for a month or two. I’m going to rehab. Started doing exercises. Lifting my leg. Now I’m running full sprints. I can pivot on it. I can make ‘my move’ on it. I’m almost there.”
NMMI — which went 6-5 last season, averaged more than 133 yards per game and finished two points shy of a Southwest Junior College Football Conference Championship against Navarro — has already been in contact with Kimble over these last few weeks. Every Wednesday, Kimble is part of digital “Zoom” meetings, and staying in touch with his new running backs coach.
Some of those meetings involve discussing what his rehab routine will look like, once he gets to Roswell. Some of those meetings include breakdowns on the offense, which he called “similar” to Fulton County’s with some options in the pistol-I and power-I.
He knows it’s possible that he’ll have to either redshirt or compete for serious time in his first fall with the Broncos. And there also remains the serious questions surrounding the coronavirus, which could could claim some time as social distancing requirements and health concerns could further delay the start of college football.
But it’s not too much of a concern for Kimble, who’s already started competing with himself, just to get back to normal after suffering such a tough injury.
“When I get out on the field, I black out,” he noted. “I’m coming at you every play. It’s just that dog in me that I’ve got to go every time I get that ball.”
