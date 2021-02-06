FULTON — A late-game layup by eighth grader JaMesha Brown was the deciding factor in stopping a fourth quarter Fulton City rally on Friday night, as the Lady Pilots claimed a 38-28 victory.
The layup came with 1:05 left in the game to stop what was Lady Bulldog-dominated fourth quarter.
It took awhile for the offenses to warm up.
“The first quarter, I guess the kids were nervous,” Fulton County girls head coach Leonard Smith Sr. said.
The low-scoring affair in the first eight minutes was a combination of unforced turnovers from both teams as well as the defenses on both squads swarming to the ball.
It was in the second period where the Lady Bulldogs and Lady Pilots picked up the intensity.
In the final five minutes of the first half, the scoring ramped up as the Lady Pilots showed signs of fight and came storming back from the 8-2 first quarter deficit with six unanswered to tie the contest 8-8.
Both teams would go back and forth and the physicality started to kick up. Coming out of the locker rooms, Fulton County led in the low scoring affair 19-17.
The Lady Pilots kept their momentum in the second half, holding the Lady Bulldogs to two points while scoring 12 of their own in the quarter.
Fulton County took advantage of the offensive glass, and behind eighth grader Hannah Murphy and senior Callie Coulson, the Lady Pilots had a 31-21 lead going into the final frame.
Fulton County 2 17 12 7 — 38
Fulton City 8 11 2 7 — 28
Fulton County: J. Brown 13, C. Coulson 2, E. Scott 10, H. Murphy 6, C. Buntyn 2.
Fulton City: S. Kinney 17, T. Taylor 4, C. McManus 4, T. Macklin 3.
Three-point shot push Fulton County over Fulton CityFulton County jumped out to an early 21-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to an 81-41 win over Fulton City. Josh Cole led Fulton County with eight points in the opening frame in what would be the beginning of a 24-point night for him.
“We try to be consistent shooters,” Cole said. “Coach (Brian Hood) always said that you shoot until you start making your shots so you can get better at the game.”
Fulton City made a run in the second quarter behind 11 points by Kabrian Burton. He would have 14 points in the game, all of which came in the first half.
At the half Fulton County held a 40-32 lead.
The Pilots in the second half played lights out from the 3-point line, scoring six threes including two from senior Hayden Murphy.
“We did shoot a lot of threes and we did make a lot of them, and that’s one reason why we won by 40 points,” Murphy said.
Cole had six 3-pointers in the game as well.
The Pilots held the Bulldogs to only nine points in the second half, while they were able to go on an offensive run to push the game away.
Senior Will Jackson had only two points in the game, but had five steals that helped his team extend its lead.
“They (the steals) help because we can go faster and shoot the ball better,” Jackson said.
Fulton City 8 24 6 3 — 41
Fulton County 21 19 27 14 — 81
Fulton City: D. Cheirs 4, A. Hobbs 12, L. Coble 3, K. Burton 14, J. Lannom 8.
Fulton County: D. Bradley 13, W. Jackson 2, B. Bridges 4, J. Cole 24, H. Murphy 19, J.Brown 3, D. Manus 3, DK Gossett 13.
