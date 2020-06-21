After a strong senior season in which he averaged more than 16 points and 10 rebounds at Fulton City, Brennen Walker is headed to a new opportunity.
The 6-6 forward recently signed an NJCAA national letter of intent with John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois.
Out of the Mid West Athletic Conference, the Blazers have had a strong wind of recent success as conference champions in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2020, as well as conference runners up in 2013, 2017 and 2019.
The Blazers finished 16-15 last season, John Wood men’s basketball coach Brad Hoyt expects Walker to be a solid addition to a team that’s currently built for success.
“We are excited to have Brennen as a part of our program,” Hoyt writes. “He has shown the right personality in the recruiting process, and we are convinced his best basketball is ahead of him.
“We know he has been coached and has played with expectations, which we will do the same. We anticipate that will make the transition more manageable as we chase more championships here at John Wood.”
Adds Fulton City boys basketball coach John Dillard: “Brennen has been an outstanding leader for Fulton City High School on and off the court. After a potentially devastating injury during the summer of 2018, before his junior season, Walker returned with a vengeance and became an all-district and all-region player his senior season. Brennen is an excellent role model to represent Fulton City High School and the Fulton/South Fulton (Twin Cities) area as a college basketball player.”
During Walker’s 2019-20 senior year, he shot 52.2% from the field and made 10 3-pointers, while shooting 60.1% from the charity stripe.
Since 2011, the Blazers have gone 163-101 overall and 61-26 in conference play, with five conference “Players of the Year” since 2014, four “Freshman of the Year” awards, 20 All-Region selections and 23 All-Conference selections.
