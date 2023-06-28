Fulton City High School will have a new boys basketball coach and athletic director for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The Bulldogs have hired Noah Croak to take over both positions replacing John Dillard. In addition, Croak will also work as the Positive Approach to Student Success Leader (PASS).
Coach Croak has spent the last seven years coaching at the collegiate level including starting out as an assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan under head coach Happy Osborne, and most recently as an assistant coach at Tarleton State University in Texas.
His coaching resume is stacked with impressive feats. As a coach at the junior college level, Croak has signed 20 players to NCAA Division I scholarships and had 19 players move onto professional basketball contracts. He also has won four conference titles — two at Kentucky Wesleyan and two at Tallahassee Community College. His teams have also made four national tournament berths and a CBI invite while at Tarleton State.
Croak takes over a Bulldog basketball program that that went 3-23 last season, defeating Dresden, TN 53-38, Gleason, TN 53-45 and Egyptian (Tamms), IL 67-50. Just three players from that 2022-23 roster graduated this past spring, leaving Croak plenty of talent to work with on the basketball court.
Fulton City High School currently has a boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, track and field, volleyball and cheer leading teams.
Croak is a graduate of Indiana University where he got a Bachelor’s Degree in Social and Behavioral Science and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana where he got his Masters in Athletic Administration and Sports Management.
