Noah Croak

Fulton City Independent Schools has named Noah Croak as their new Athletic Director and boys head basketball coach.

 Photo courtesy of Noah Croak

Fulton City High School will have a new boys basketball coach and athletic director for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The Bulldogs have hired Noah Croak to take over both positions replacing John Dillard. In addition, Croak will also work as the Positive Approach to Student Success Leader (PASS).

Coach Croak has spent the last seven years coaching at the collegiate level including starting out as an assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan under head coach Happy Osborne, and most recently as an assistant coach at Tarleton State University in Texas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In